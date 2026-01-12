Customs Classification Specialist
2026-01-12
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a Customs Classification Specialist to support the definition of customs/commodity codes for newly released components used in the food industry. You will advise on accurate 10-digit classifications to support compliance and smooth international trade operations.
Job DescriptionAdvise on the correct 10-digit customs/commodity classification for newly released components.
Review input data for new items (e.g., material number, descriptions, material, surface treatment).
Enquire about relevant parts and interpret technical and regulatory information to ensure correct classification.
Collaborate with stakeholders to clarify details when needed, including consulting mechanical drawings and dialoguing with designers.
Deliver a completed classification list to the designated contact for ERP upload.
RequirementsProven understanding of customs/commodity codes and how to apply them to physical components.
Ability to assess available item information and determine the most appropriate classification.
Ability to interpret technical and regulatory information to support correct coding.
Nice to haveAbility to understand mechanical drawings.
Experience collaborating with designers and other technical stakeholders to clarify component details.
Application
