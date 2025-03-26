Customer Support Specialist Location: Nyköping
Semicon Service Nordic AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Solna Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Solna
2025-03-26
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Semicon Service Nordic AB i Solna
, Stockholm
, Upplands Väsby
eller i hela Sverige
Our client is passionate about addressing global challenges and fostering sustainable solutions. Guided by the core values of care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration, they prioritize diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities, empowering individuals to make a meaningful impact.
This is their journey. Why not make it yours?
Role Summary: As a Customer Support Specialist, you will leverage your expertise as a key contributor within the organization. With deep knowledge of your discipline and a global impact, you will lead the development of innovative solutions for complex challenges. Additionally, you will mentor colleagues by sharing insights and providing guidance.
Key Responsibilities:
Deliver outstanding internal customer support, addressing areas such as technical queries, order assistance, and payment-related matters.
Coordinate resources to ensure comprehensive case ownership and maximize customer satisfaction.
Resolve customer issues (e.g., orders, technical matters, payments) by collaborating with Sales, Operations, Supply Chain Management, and relevant internal or external teams.
Partner with After-Sales Service and Spare Parts teams to ensure efficient issue resolution.
Requirements:
Proven experience in customer support and order management.
Strong knowledge of SAP systems and logistics processes. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-25
E-post: hr@semiconservicenordic.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Semicon Service Nordic AB
(org.nr 559198-6913) Kontakt
kavita singh hr@semiconservicenordic.com 0764444126 Jobbnummer
9246374