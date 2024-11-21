Customer Support Specialist
2024-11-21
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
, Surahammar
, Köping
, Kungsör
, Sigtuna
We are looking for a Customer Support Specialist for a global company in Västerås, start ASAP, 5 months contract to start with.
Responsibilities:
Deliver effective solutions to customers with order-related queries by coordinating with internal resources to resolve the requests.
Act as a subject matter expert in our ERP system and support the team with improving and increasing the number of electronic orders. This also include analyzing and improvement of the existing setup
Proactively monitor the status of orders, deliveries, and invoicing processes.
Be accountable for clear, continuous and complete communication to customers.
Ensure that all customer inquiries are solved in a timely manner and support in any necessary need of escalation and expediting.
Ensure positive customer experience by giving customers regular updates, clarifications, and explanations.
Master Customer Operations processes and policies to ensure consistency and effectivity in all our deliverables.
Think out of the box, identify improvement areas and new service development possibilities.
Your background:
Experience in Customer Operations/Customer Services working with order handling, customer communication and delivery monitoring and follow-up.
An agile and proactive approach, with a demonstrated ability to take ownership of customer issues.
Ability to handle many tasks at the same time with great self-management skills and openness to changes.
Strong Knowledge of SAP, Sales Force and in evaluating and improving electronic order flows
Good analytical skills and ability to work in a structured way towards hard deadlines.
Experience and understanding of customer segments, such as: OEM, Panel builders, Machine builders and Distributors is beneficial.
A collaborative, solution-focused approach, and strong written and spoken communication skills. Communication is the key of Customer Support for us.
Business Administration Degree or equivalent working experience.
Fluency in English and Swedish, written and spoken alike, is a must as you will be working as part of a global organization.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Västerås. Start is ASAP, 5 months limited contract to begin with.
Please submit your CV and cover letter as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-21
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213)
721 87 VÄSTERÅS Jobbnummer
9023012