Customer Support Associate, Expansion Markets
2024-09-27
More and more customers choose Sellpy and we need to keep up by adding one more Customer Support Associate to focus on our expansion markets.
Join the team and make a positive impact by supporting our customers in a wide variety of errands in the world of second hand e-commerce.
Sellpy's vision is to empower everyone to live circularly. We see a tremendous financial, social and environmental value in making sure unused items are put to use again. We are looking for colleagues who share this vision and are ready to see their work contribute to a sustainable future.
As our next colleague, you will have an important role in enabling customers in our expansion markets, focusing on France, Poland and the Netherlands. Sellpy has both selling and buying customers in all three areas, and our team is responsible for supporting them over chat, email and phone when required. We specialise in unique items at Sellpy, giving you plenty of fun challenges that you definitely haven't faced before.
You'll get to work with international customers in this role, so if you speak French, Dutch, or Polish, that's a big bonus!
In short, you will
Create satisfaction for the buyers and sellers in our international markets.
Pick up inquiries via chat, email and phone when required.
Learn lots from tech and sustainability in a fast-paced environment.
Help to improve our service based on customer feedback.
Contribute to how we expand our processes in customer support.
Requirements
A structured and service-minded mentality.
Spoken and written fluency in English is essential as this is our company language.
An interest in finding solutions and improving the offer for our customers.
We'd be impressed if you have
Spoken and written fluency in either French, Polish or Dutch.
Worked in a fast-growing, product-focused startup environment
You get to
Be part of a modern company that's driving the change towards a sustainable lifestyle where you will develop and work on meaningful challenges on a daily basis.
Work from Stockholm or Berlin, depending on your location.
Benefit from hybrid work from our offices in Stockholm (Medborgarplatsen) or Berlin (Kreuzberg), and from home.
Work with highly skilled and motivated colleagues.
Enjoy staff discounts at Sellpy and the H&M brands (Arket, COS, Other Stories, Weekday & more).
Gain new skills with unlimited access to a learning platform.
Location
Berlin or Stockholm, based on your location.
Form of employment: Full-time
Start: As agreed upon
