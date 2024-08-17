Customer Support Agent to a client within the gaming industry!
We seek a motivated individual to enhance our clients' customer experience with apps and service. If you have experience supporting digital product users and are fluent in English, this is your opportunity to joint a great team and company!
OM TJÄNSTEN
In the role of Customer Support Agent at our client, you will be the first point of contact for customers who need support in using our clients' apps, but you will also assist with any company-related inquiries that are directed to customer support. You will represent our client and you will develop a strong understanding of how the products work and will be the bridge between the customers and the product and marketing teams. At all points of contact, you will as a Customer Support Agent talk to the customers using our clients' tone of voice.
Please apply with your English resume!
This role includes but is not limited to the following key responsibilities:
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• First-line support for all inquiries directed to our clients' customer support
• First line support for app store reviews requiring a reply
• Input communication of fan feedback and recommendations to the relevant product databases
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
You who:
• Have a degree level education or equivalent experience (1+ years in a similar role as Customer Support)
• Have knowledge of helpdesk CRM systems (Helpshift, Zendesk or similar)
• Are fluent in English, both written and spoken, because it is used in your everyday work
• Have an intrest in gaming
It is meritorious if you have
• Are fluent in swedish, in both written and spoken
• Have very good knowledge of Spanish, both spoken and written
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Stress tolerant
• Orderly
• Stable
• Responsible
The role is initially for 6 months possibility for extension.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
