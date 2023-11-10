Customer Service Representative II
2023-11-10
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue of approximately $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 100,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.
Position Summary
In this position you will be joining Fisher, a part of Thermo Fisher Scientific, which delivers over 800,000 different products to a wide range of laboratory customers, helping them to accelerate life science research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics and increase laboratory productivity.
In the Customer Service Representative role you will be responsible for some day-to-day activities in a dedicated area. Duties could include, but are not limited to, order entry /processing, complaint management and general resolution of both verbal and written customer enquiries. The role is based in our Gothenburg office, a state-of-the-art, newly built office and warehouse where approximately 50 employees work together. At Fisher we can offer an interesting and challenging position in an international environment. You will be joining a company that is a world leader in serving science and will support you to achieve your career goals.
Teamwork and strong communication are key to this role, as are:
Building mutually beneficial relationships with internal and external colleagues and customers
Encouraging positive attitudes within the department and the organization
Maintaining a professional manner when problems arise - finding solutions and driving positive change
Providing and receiving constructive feedback
Effectively performing your duties whilst acting at all times in accordance with our values of Integrity, Intensity, Innovation and Involvement
Being proactive in presenting solutions, not just problems to others
Key Responsibilities:
To enjoy this role you should be a service-minded and flexible person, who likes multi-tasking, solving problems and working with people
The key requirements to be successful in this role are:
Experience working in a multi-channel customer service environment
Professional approach when dealing with customers and key stakeholders
Experience in Microsoft office
Ability to communicate effectively, both orally and in writing, to customers
Minimum Requirements/Qualifications:
Ability to speak English and Danish to a professional standard.
