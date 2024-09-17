Customer Service Representative
2024-09-17
Position: Customer Service Representative
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
Job Type: Part-time
Department: Customer Support
Reports to: Customer Service Manager
About Us
Bigkoko Transcontinental Gruppen Filial operates a dynamic and innovative item lending marketplace in Sweden. Our platform allows users to list or borrow high-end products, electronics, fashion items, and more, providing a sustainable alternative to ownership. We are committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences and are looking for a dedicated Customer Service Representative to join our growing team.
Job Overview
As a Customer Service Representative, you will be the primary point of contact for our customers. You will handle inquiries, resolve complaints, and ensure that users have a seamless experience on our platform. Your role is essential in maintaining customer satisfaction and fostering loyalty by providing quick and effective solutions to their needs.
Key Responsibilities
Customer Support: Respond to customer inquiries via phone, email, live chat, and social media in a timely and professional manner.
Issue Resolution: Assist customers with troubleshooting, rental processing, returns, and general queries. Handle complaints and provide appropriate solutions, ensuring timely follow-up to resolve issues.
User Education: Educate customers on how to use the platform, including how to browse, select, and rent items.
Order Management: Assist with placing orders, tracking shipments, and handling returns or exchanges when necessary.
Product Knowledge: Stay updated on the latest items available for rent and provide accurate product recommendations based on customer needs.
Feedback Collection: Gather customer feedback and share insights with management to help improve the platform and customer experience.
Documentation: Maintain accurate records of customer interactions, issues, and resolutions in the customer service database.
Team Collaboration: Work closely with the inventory, marketing, and operations teams to resolve customer issues and enhance service offerings.
Adherence to Policies: Ensure compliance with company policies and procedures during customer interactions.
Requirements
Experience: Minimum 1-2 years of experience in customer service, preferably in e-commerce, marketplace platforms, or retail.
Skills:
Strong communication skills (verbal and written) in both Swedish and English.
Problem-solving ability with a customer-first mindset.
Proficiency in using customer service software, CRM tools, and Microsoft Office Suite.
Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail.
Ability to manage multiple tasks and prioritize in a fast-paced environment.
Empathy, patience, and the ability to remain calm under pressure.
Education: High school diploma or equivalent (in Business Administration, Marketing, or related field is a plus).
Personal Attributes:
Positive attitude and a proactive approach to problem-solving.
Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
Willingness to learn and adapt in a rapidly evolving industry.
Preferred Qualifications
Experience with e-commerce, item rental, or peer-to-peer platforms.
Knowledge of sustainable practices or eco-conscious consumer behavior.
Familiarity with social media customer support channels.
Benefits
Competitive salary
Opportunities for career growth and development
Flexible working environment
Health and wellness benefits
Employee discounts on rentals
Application Instructions
To apply, please send your CV and a cover letter to info@bigkokogroup.com
Be sure to include details about your customer service experience and why you're passionate about joining Bigkoko Transcontinental Gruppen Filial.
Bigkoko Group is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-26
E-post: info@bigkokogroup.com
116 25 STOCKHOLM
Emmanuel Ogbuanu operations@bigkokogroup.com 0734039923
