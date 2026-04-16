Customer Service Coordinator - Summer Intern
Future Eyewear Group Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Kungälv Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Kungälv
2026-04-16
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Lerum
, Mölndal
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The Customer Service Coordinator - Summer Intern will work in collaboration with the Company's Commercial and Field Service teams to execute Order to Invoice operations, using tools such as the ERP System, Outlook and the Microsoft Office Package. The Customer Service Coordinator - Summer Intern will support the merchandisers and customers with their queries.
JOB SCOPE AND MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES:
Enter new requests in the ERP System (new order/sample order/credit note etc.)
Partner with the Field Service and Retail Operations Teams to effectively answer their requests and help in the set-up of product resets, and markdowns for key customers.
Collaborate with the Field Service Team on project execution and the resolution of any product and/or fixture requests.
Customer relationship management - develop and maintain strong relationships with key customers.
Follow specific order process and customer journey practices for key customers.
Solve operational and store level problems to maintain the operational standards established with the client.
Utilize customer service skills in order to respond to account inquires and the resolution of operational problems.
Work with assigned Supervisor on managed accounts to ensure accurate implementation of customer projects.
Partner with the Company's Retail Service Team on project execution.
Raise and communicate critical issues and dysfunctional processes that may be a risk for the company and provide recommendations on how to solve it.
Work collaboratively with internal customers to obtain pricing and shipping information while coordinating product availability with the procurement team.
Achieve project and financial goals by managing the overall order process.
Submit retailer account data within internal platforms and frequently update.
The roles and responsibilities may evolve as business needs arise.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-30
E-post: siobhan.murphy@essilor.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Future Eyewear Group Sweden AB
(org.nr 556245-6573) Jobbnummer
9857309