Customer Service Administrator
2024-01-25
Day in the life of a Customer Service Administrator
To further strengthen our CS team, we are looking for a Customer Service Administrator, responsible for the smooth handling of our customers' needs. The new person will be entering sales orders into our business system, handling order processes with our logistics dept, and communicating with our distributors.
Our new colleague should be flexible and positive. Accurate and structured, with an eye for details. Ready to work in a busy and prestige less environment, with constant changes as our company is growing all the time. Ability to learn new systems.
A person with a secondary education level, with good spoken and written English. Other international languages like German or French are a plus.
Responsibilities
• Sales orders registration;
• Support customers with their orders;
• Support CS teams on sites;
• Handle logistics, and finance questions;
• Complaint handling.
Your Team
Our CS team is very international, with colleagues coming from the UK, Germany, France, Brazil etc.
Our team consists of 8 people who have been working together for many years (average time in the company is 4,5 years)
We have after work together, padel/football activities, company fun activities.
Experience
• Customer Service experience preferred (3-5 years);
• Swedish/English - good verbal and written level;
• Good Microsoft Office knowledge;
• Other languages are a plus.
Personal Skills
• Accurate and structured;
• Eye for details;
• Independent;
• Flexible and positive;
• Curious and
