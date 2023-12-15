Customer Relationship Professional for a client in Stockholm
Sway Sourcing Sweden AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2023-12-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sway Sourcing Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige Publiceringsdatum2023-12-15Arbetsuppgifter
As a Customer Relationship Professional, you will play a crucial role in ensuring healthy assets and customer relations. Your main responsibility will be to provide excellent care and support to our B2B customers who have purchased our charging stations and/or operator services. You will be working closely with our own charging stations and assisting customers with any questions or issues that may arise after installation.
Responsibilities:
• Serve our B2B customers, offering them a direct contact point for problem-solving and managerial support.
• Communicate effectively with customers and internal teams to address and resolve customer aftercare issues.
• Collaborate with different departments within the organization to ensure timely and effective solutions for customer queries.
• Act as a problem solver and provide solution-oriented support to customers, even when faced with complex or non-standard situations.
• Proactively suggest improvements and actively contribute to driving solutions for customer needs.
Education:
• Secondary School education
Required Experience/Expertise:
• Passionate about solving customer problems and delivering exceptional service.
• Excellent communication skills, both with customers and internally.
• Strong problem-solving abilities and a solution-oriented mindset.
• Ability to align between teams and assist customers until solutions are implemented, even in cases where straightforward solutions may not exist.
• Willingness to suggest improvements and actively participate in finding and implementing solutions.
Required Skills:
• Customer Relations expertise
• Proficiency in Swedish
Meritorious Experience/Expertise:
• University education
• Experience with a case management system, as logging customer inquiries in our case management system will be required.
About the Company: The transition to an electrified vehicle fleet is happening rapidly, and car manufacturers are struggling to meet the market demand. At our company, we aim to contribute to this transition by offering businesses products and services that enable convenient and hassle-free charging solutions. Additionally, we operate one of the largest networks of public electric vehicle charging stations in the Nordics, making it easy for customers to travel anywhere with their electric vehicles. We are passionate about what we do and are committed to providing our customers with an exceptional experience.
Tillträde och ansökan
Start: January 14, 2024
End: January 31, 2025
Duration: 1 year
Location: Stockholm
Contact person: +46 79 58 55 599
Selections and interviews are ongoing!Om företaget
Sway Sourcing is a modern company that recruits in several industries on the Swedish labor market. We match candidates' skills and knowledge with the company's needs. Sway Sourcing has a company management and staff with extensive experience in the recruitment industry, both as owners and employees. We have a large network within the industries we specialize in and can therefore find the candidates who quickly become an asset for the companies. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "609". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sway Sourcing Sweden AB
(org.nr 559360-7517), https://swaysourcing.com/ Arbetsplats
Sway Sourcing Kontakt
Beatriz Marklund beatriz@swaysourcing.com Jobbnummer
8333565