Customer Regional Technical Leader - European C&SP Solution Center
Schneider Electric Sverige AB / Elektronikjobb / Luleå Visa alla elektronikjobb i Luleå
2026-02-03
, Boden
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Älvsbyn
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Schneider Electric Sverige AB i Luleå
, Skellefteå
, Umeå
, Kiruna
, Sundsvall
eller i hela Sverige
Are you looking to be part of a global market leading company that is shaping the future of Energy Management and Automation?
Join our team and become part of a company that values innovation and sustainability at its core. At Schneider Electric, you will have the opportunity to grow your technical skills while making a meaningful impact on our customers and the industries we support. We encourage you to bring your passion for technology and service excellence to help us deliver superior solutions.
Schneider Electric is at the forefront of driving innovative and sustainable technologies across homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure, and industries. We believe in the power of great people and are committed to driving innovation, diversity, and sustainability.
We are looking for an experienced Engineer to join us as a Customer Regional Technical Leader in our EU C&SP Solution Center. In this role, you will act as the primary technical reference for key accounts, shaping optimized electrical and cooling designs and ensuring high-quality, compliant solutions across major customer projects.
You bring strong technical expertise across MV/LV power systems, UPS, cooling solutions, and BMS, along with the ability to communicate clearly, influence stakeholders, and lead effectively in a complex, customer-focused environment.
What you'll be doing:
• Serve as the primary technical reference for electrical and cooling solutions across assigned strategic accounts.
• Translate customer technical needs into optimized, compliant design architectures and support pre-RFQ technical engagement.
• Provide validated technical inputs for tenders and ensure alignment between tender commitments and executable design.
• Lead and approve basic and detailed designs in line with customer requirements and Schneider Electric standards.
• Drive standardization, develop design packages, and capture lessons learned for continuous improvement.
• Coordinate technical activities across project teams, SMEs, suppliers, and internal stakeholders.
• Manage technical risks, deviations, and compliance with CPP, TDP, safety, quality, and cybersecurity processes.
• Lead customer workshops, technical clarifications, and influence design decisions with clear communication.
• Cover full design lifecycle including MV/LV systems, UPS, transformers, busways, cooling systems, BMS, FAT/SAT support.
What will help you succeed:
• Master's degree in engineering.
• Fluent in English; additional languages are a plus.
• +7 years' experience leading technical scope in large or international customer projects.
• Experience in datacenter environments (preferred).
• Technical knowledge in MV, LV, UPS, transformers, busbar, EPMS, cooling equipment, BMS.
• Strong understanding of applicable engineering standards.
• Ability to coach, collaborate, and share knowledge effectively.
• Skilled at influencing stakeholders and articulating complex technical strategies clearly.
• Comfortable leading in a complex, matrixed environment with agility.
What do we offer:
At Schneider Electric, we are committed to fostering a vibrant and inclusive work culture where every employee is empowered to thrive. As part of our team, you can expect:
Professional Growth:
Access to continuous learning opportunities, mentorship programs, and career development resources to nurture your potential and drive your career forward.
Innovative Environment:
Be part of a dynamic, forward-thinking organization that encourages creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit as we lead the way in digital transformation and sustainability.
Work-Life Balance:
We value your well-being and offer flexible work arrangements, comprehensive wellness programs, and support to help you maintain a healthy work-life balance.
Global Impact:
Contribute to meaningful projects that address global energy challenges and sustainability, making a positive impact on the world while advancing your career.
Inclusive Community:
Join a diverse and inclusive community where your unique perspectives are celebrated, and your voice is heard, fostering an environment of collaboration and belonging.
Did we get you inspired?
Apply now to embark on an exciting career journey with us!
Submit your application today as we will fill the position as soon as a suitable candidate is found. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Schneider Electric Sverige AB
(org.nr 556259-3532) Arbetsplats
Schneider Electric Luleå Jobbnummer
9721136