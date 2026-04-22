Customer Quality Manager
Volvo Business Services AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2026-04-22
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Customer Quality Manager
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match. The choices we make today define the world we will live in tomorrow. Climate change, population growth and increasing urbanization are shifting expectations on transport and infrastructure, making sustainable transportation increasingly important.
If you're passionate about quality, customer experience, and driving meaningful change, this could be your next opportunity.
We are now looking for a Customer Quality Manager to join our team and take a leading role in ensuring customer satisfaction. In this role, you'll be the voice of the customer in key quality initiatives, with a focus on both software and hardware within the electrical development area.
Key Responsibilities
Lead and manage Volvo Trucks' quality priorities for cab-over-engine products in the electrical domain.
Represent the customer perspective in critical quality projects, including Red Cards and task forces.
Drive quality requirements and challenge internal stakeholders to ensure effective solutions and containment actions.
Coordinate and develop communication materials for major quality topics-internally and externally.
Participate in product introductions as part of the Quality Action Group.
Act as a liaison to request financial support for market quality issues.
Provide quality input to strategic planning, including Wanted Offer Total Plan and Breakdown targets.
Contribute actively to the team's agenda and collaborative efforts.
Requested Qualifications
Proven experience in cross-functional collaboration.
Knowledge in software and hardware within electronic technologies.
A proactive, solution-oriented approach with the ability to navigate ambiguity.
Strong communication and stakeholder engagement skills.
Familiarity with aftermarket tools such as Impact and VDA+ (a plus).
Experience in matrix organizations and international settings.
Who we are and what we believe in
We are committed to shaping the future landscape of efficient, safe, and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents across the group's leading brands and entities.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, you will be working with some of the sharpest and most creative brains in our field to be able to leave our society in better shape for the next generation. We are passionate about what we do, and we thrive on teamwork. We are almost 100,000 people united around the world by a culture of care, inclusiveness, and empowerment.
At Volvo Trucks you will be part of leading the way towards a sustainable transport industry. For nearly a century we have been innovating for people - to make life easier, better and safer. Driving progress is our promise to customers, to the industry and to society. At Volvo Trucks we share a curiosity to learn, we work with passion and we embrace change to stay ahead. Join us, together we move the world we want to live in. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
9870623