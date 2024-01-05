Customer Quality Engineer
We are looking for an experienced and dedicated Customer Quality Engineer to join us in our mission to contribute to a greener future. The role is a part of our excellent Quality Compliance, specifically the Customer Quality team based in Skellefteå. Reporting to the Customer Quality Manager, you will play a pivotal role in ensuring outstanding customer experiences and driving the ongoing enhancement of our products and services. Your expertise in customer quality management, meticulous problem-solving, and adept relationship-building will be instrumental in achieving our mission of exceeding customer expectations.
About The Job
As a Customer Quality Engineer, your responsibility lies in collaborating closely with cross-functional teams to comprehensively understand customer needs and align them with our quality standards. Working in synergy with the Customer Quality Manager, you will be proactive in addressing customer concerns, analyzing feedback, and fostering robust customer relationships.
Key Responsibilities Include But Are Not Limited To
Collaborate closely with the Customer Quality Manager to actively contribute to the strategic development and execution of the Customer Quality System, ensuring alignment with overarching business objectives.
Adhere to the Production Part Approval Process (PPAP) and ensure the protocol and the latest standard for any changes are followed
Work with cross-functional teams to gain a comprehensive understanding of customer needs and seamlessly align them with our unwavering quality standards across the entire product lifecycle.
Assist in identifying and implementing initiatives aimed at not only enhancing product quality but also raising the bar for the overall customer experience.
Proactively communicate and address customer complaints and feedback effectively, showcasing your agility in swiftly resolving issues with 8D methodology to maintain and elevate customer satisfaction.
Apply your analytical prowess to dissect customer data, feedback, and complaints, thereby uncovering trends that can guide the implementation of effective preventive measures.
Being the Customer Service Representative (CSR) for the individual customer and upholding strong relationships with key customers, solidifying your position as a dependable point of contact for all quality-related matters.
Participate actively in regular quality reviews with customers, adeptly collecting valuable feedback, pinpointing opportunities for improvement, and ensuring transparent communication on corrective actions.
Support and champion the coordination and participation in customer audits and visits, leaving no room for compromise in meeting specific customer requirements.
Collaborate effectively with internal teams, contributing your insights to the development and execution of comprehensive quality improvement plans, all hinged upon customer feedback and stipulations.
Be responsible for the supplier portal management and make sure a smooth flow throughout the supplier management process
Analyse customer portals on regular basis to trace important details Eg: no of complaints and Part Per Million (PPMs)
Stay attuned to evolving industry trends and emerging best practices in customer quality management, seamlessly integrating them into our processes to keep us at the forefront of excellence
About You
The ideal Customer Quality Engineer brings a robust background in customer quality management, driven by a passion for surpassing expectations. Your excellent communication and interpersonal skills enable you to cultivate strong relationships across customers and internal stakeholders. Your sharp problem-solving abilities and meticulous attention to detail empower you to identify concerns, analyze data, and enact effective solutions.
Your proactive, results-driven approach thrives in dynamic environments. Collaborating seamlessly with cross-functional teams and managing multiple priorities, you ensure swift resolution of customer quality matters. With a customer-centric focus, you're committed to continually enhancing product quality and elevating customer satisfaction.
Skills & Requirements
We Believe That You Have
Bachelor's degree in a relevant field or equivalent practical experience.
Solid grasp of customer quality management processes, preferably within the automotive or manufacturing sector.
Proficiency in analyzing customer data, feedback, and complaints, enabling the identification of trends and proactive implementation of preventive measures.
Outstanding communication and interpersonal skills, facilitating the establishment of robust relationships with customers, internal stakeholders and the ability to collaborate seamlessly with cross-functional teams.
Strong attention to detail and a proactive learning attitude.
Effective communication skills and an aptitude for successful collaboration within cross-functional teams.
Ability to manage tasks under pressure and navigate multiple priorities.
Familiarity with automotive quality compliance regulations and customer requirements beneficial.
Join us in our mission to elevate customer satisfaction and spur continuous improvement as a vital Customer Quality Engineer at Northvolt. To apply, please submit your CV in English or provide a comprehensive LinkedIn profile.
This is a full-time position that offers a competitive salary package.
