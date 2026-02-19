Customer Order Specialist - Global Technical Solutions
Academic Work Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Uppsala
2026-02-19
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Uppsala
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Enköping
, Vallentuna
eller i hela Sverige
This is an exciting opportunity for someone who thrives in a role where customer focus, structure, and process improvement are at the core. We are looking for a candidate who is motivated by ensuring smooth and accurate order flows, coordinating across multiple functions, and contributing to first-class customer experiences. You have a holistic perspective, take ownership of your responsibilities, and are driven by seeing how your work makes a tangible impact, both in day-to-day operations and in the development of processes and ways of working. Here, you will have the chance to grow in an international environment where quality, customer satisfaction, and collaboration are highly valued, and where your engagement directly affects the company's success. We look forward to your application!
OM TJÄNSTEN
The company is an international specialist in advanced extrusion technology and custom tubing solutions, used in both medical devices and demanding industrial processes worldwide. With roots dating back to the early 1970s, they have developed impressive expertise in materials, design, and production, delivering components with precision down to fractions of a millimeter to customers in over 50 countries. The company combines technical expertise with innovation, from prototyping to large-scale production, with a constant focus on providing reliable, customer-tailored solutions that make a real difference in the end product.
As a Customer Order Specialist, you will have overall responsibility for the customer order process and serve as a key link between customers, production, and internal functions such as sales, logistics, and procurement. You will work closely with the business and play a critical role in ensuring that customer orders are handled correctly, efficiently, and to a high standard, from order placement to delivery. You will manage complex order and delivery flows in an international environment, where accuracy, structure, and strong communication are essential.
The role involves significant responsibility and requires the ability to independently prioritize, make decisions, and drive cases forward, while coordinating multiple stakeholders simultaneously. You are expected to take ownership of your cases and serve as a reliable point of contact for both customers and internal teams.
Additionally, you will contribute to the development and improvement of customer service and order management practices. This includes identifying opportunities for process, system, and collaboration enhancements and actively contributing to increased efficiency and an improved customer experience. You enjoy working close to operations, have a solution-oriented mindset, and see the value of combining operational work with continuous improvement. The role is ideal for someone who appreciates variety, can navigate complex workflows, and wants to be a stable and reliable part of a team with multiple touchpoints. Customer focus, accountability, and collaboration are central to the role, as is the ability to create structure and confidence in daily operations.
This is a consulting assignment, meaning you will be employed by Academic Work and work as a consultant for our client. The assignment is full-time and expected to last at least six months, with very good opportunities for extension, provided all parties are satisfied.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
In your daily work, you will:
• Manage customer contacts and order cases, including issue resolution, follow-up, and processing of customer orders, returns, and delivery requests in Monitor ERP
• Coordinate customer orders and deliveries between factories, sales, logistics, and supply chain
• Serve as the primary point of contact for both external customers and internal stakeholders
• Work closely with sales, logistics, and procurement on pricing, order coordination, delivery planning, and purchase order follow-up
• Ensure customer information, order data, and documentation are accurate and up to date
• Provide proactive support and identify opportunities to improve order and customer processes
• Escalate more complex cases when necessary and support the organization with ERP-related knowledge
• Work in accordance with internal guidelines and industry-specific quality and regulatory requirements
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Holds a post-secondary education in industrial economics, logistics, supply chain management, or a related field, or has equivalent work experience
• Has experience in order management, supply chain, or other operational roles with coordination and process ownership
• Enjoys coordinating across multiple functions and maintaining many internal and external touchpoints
• Has a solid understanding of logistics, production, and order flows
• Is used to working independently in a global, cross-functional environment
• Has strong system skills and experience with ERP-based workflows in order management and logistics
• Communicates fluently in English, both written and spoken
Merits (not required):
• Experience with Monitor ERP
• Proficiency in Swedish (spoken and written)
• Proficiency in German (spoken and written)
We are looking for someone proactive who takes full ownership of their work. You are comfortable in dynamic environments, communicate clearly, and collaborate effortlessly with different roles. At the same time, you are confident, can stand by your assessments, and contribute to an inclusive and positive team spirit where cooperation and joy at work are a natural part of everyday life.
Additional Information
• Start: Immediate (max. 1 month notice)
• Employment: Full-time, office hours
• Location: Uppsala
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15117561". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
9752123