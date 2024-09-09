Customer Order Administration Accountant
2024-09-09
As an Order Administrator, you will manage and administer customer invoices, primarily in SAP and other ERP systems. You'll play a key role in processing large volumes of data at month-end, ensuring accurate and timely billing. This role requires strong analytical skills and experience with SAP, working closely with Key Account Managers and Business Controlling.
Key Responsibilities:
Customer Orders & Invoicing: Ensure timely, quality invoicing and account follow-ups.
SAP Billing: Oversee billing proposals, review data, and ensure accuracy before invoices are sent.
Data Analysis: Identify and correct discrepancies in billing processes.
Coordination: Collaborate with finance to align invoices with accounting records.
Customer Contact: Handle inquiries and resolve billing issues.
Process Improvement: Suggest enhancements to streamline billing and reduce errors.
Qualifications:
Strong experience with SAP, particularly in order handling and invoicing.
Knowledge in finance and accounting, with proficiency in MS Office (Excel).
Analytical, detail-oriented, and able to manage high-volume data.
Customer service experience, with excellent communication skills.
Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines.
Personal Attributes:
Problem-solving and proactive.
Structured and detail-focused.
Team player with a strong sense of responsibility and professionalism.
