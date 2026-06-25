Customer Operations & Enablement Lead
Avaron AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will play a key role in rolling out a digital platform for used truck parts, with a clear focus on onboarding, activation, and long-term customer usage. This is a hands-on role where you work close to workshops, partners, and internal teams to make sure the platform creates value in practice, not just at launch.
You will sit at the intersection of commercial execution, customer operations, and product improvement. By gathering feedback, running user tests, and following performance closely, you will help shape how the platform is adopted and improved over time. You will also work closely with commercial, product, and tech stakeholders to turn customer insights into clear actions and priorities.
This is a great opportunity if you enjoy building structure in a fast-moving venture environment and want to influence both customer experience and the continued development of a growing digital offering.
Job DescriptionYou will drive onboarding and enablement for workshops using the platform.
You will support customer activation and help secure repeat usage after go-live.
You will work closely with the Commercial & Growth Lead to execute rollout and adoption activities.
You will run user tests and gather structured feedback from customers and partners.
You will translate customer input into clear feature requests and improvement actions for internal teams.
You will help define and follow KPIs related to activation, usage, and customer performance.
You will contribute insights from willingness-to-pay interviews and support the commercial model.
You will act as the voice of the customer in close collaboration with commercial, product, and tech teams.
You will help build feedback loops, support materials, and operational ways of working that strengthen adoption and customer value.
RequirementsRelevant degree or equivalent work experience.
Experience from large rollouts, implementations, or customer enablement.
Strong experience in customer-facing roles.
Experience working in fast-moving environments.
Ability to work in a structured, hands-on, and cross-functional way.
Comfort working with data, KPIs, and performance follow-up.
Ability to translate customer insights into actionable improvements.
Strong business understanding and the ability to balance customer needs with business priorities.
Swedish and English language skills.
Ability to complete a background check before start.
Nice to haveBackground in business, operations, or engineering.
Experience working closely with product and tech teams.
Experience with marketplace platforms or other multi-stakeholder environments.
Experience with KPI tracking and performance-driven operations.
Additional European language skills.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7967694-2069965". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9978113