Customer Operations & Enablement Lead
Avaron AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will join a venture in the automotive sector that is rolling out a digital platform for used truck parts. In this role, you help turn launch plans into real customer adoption by making sure workshops and partners are onboarded, activated, and supported in their day-to-day use of the platform.
You will work closely with commercial, product, and tech teams, acting as the link between customers and the internal organization. A big part of the role is to capture feedback, understand usage patterns, and turn insights into clear priorities that improve both the platform and the commercial approach.
This is a great opportunity for you if you enjoy combining hands-on customer work with operational improvement in a venture environment where your impact will be visible early.
Job DescriptionYou will drive onboarding and enablement for workshops and partners using the platform.
You will support customer activation and help increase repeat usage after go-live.
You will work closely with the Commercial & Growth Lead to execute rollout and activation plans.
You will run user tests and gather structured customer feedback.
You will translate customer input into clear feature requests and improvement actions for product and tech teams.
You will help define and follow up on KPIs related to activation, usage, and customer performance.
You will contribute to willingness-to-pay interviews and provide input to the commercial model.
You will act as the voice of the customer and help balance customer needs with business priorities.
RequirementsYou have a relevant degree or equivalent work experience.
You have experience from large rollouts, implementations, or customer enablement.
You have strong experience in customer-facing roles.
You have experience working in fast-moving environments.
You are comfortable working hands-on and in a structured way.
You have strong business judgment and commercial understanding.
You are comfortable working with data, KPIs, and performance follow-up.
You can translate customer insights into actionable improvements.
You are comfortable working cross-functionally with commercial, product, and tech teams.
You communicate professionally in both Swedish and English.
You are willing to complete a background check.
Nice to haveBackground in business, operations, or engineering.
Experience working closely with product and tech teams.
Experience with marketplace platforms or multi-stakeholder environments.
Experience with KPI tracking and performance-driven operations.
Additional European languages.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8064393-2100240". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
10002449