Customer Onboarding Manager
Oneflow AB / Kundservicejobb / Stockholm Visa alla kundservicejobb i Stockholm
2024-06-03
Oneflow is a rapidly growing tech scale-up located in the heart of Stockholm. We have created a platform that automates the entire contract process from start to finish, all in one place. Turning clunky, static contracts into truly digital contracts that feel like magic.
Our Customer Onboarding Team is now looking for a Customer Onboarding Manager to make sure the first value is delivered after expectations! The Customer Onboarding Team is a part of the Customer Success Team (the A-team), this means that you will have a great opportunity to grow within Success or Onboarding!
This is us
We believe the recipe to success for all our customers lies in teamwork and trust in each other and of course to have fun along the way! We get energized by the thought of delivering an experience way beyond our customers expectations. Our team is a tight knit group of sixteen Oneflowers, and we want you to be a big part of it. So we're looking for a true team player!
This is you
You are a great listener and problem solver who goes the extra mile to ensure that the customer experience exceeds expectations. You have a passion for ensuring the right product-solution-fit, providing recommendations for stakeholders and always having high standards in everything you deliver. Experience in project management is crucial for you to succeed in your role.
You don't get rattled when things change quickly. If anything, you thrive in fast paced environments and adapt well. You are confident in leading the customer onboarding projects, whether it involves a smaller HR-team or an entire global company. You easily identify areas for improvement and always look for ways to make our onboardings better, and smarter. You will work with a lot of customers simultaneously and are comfortable with driving projects forward to a successful completion.
What you'll do
As a Customer Onboarding Manager, you will be the primary contact for our customers in the onboarding phase. We give our customers the tools they need to be successful with implementing our product and achieve their desired outcome. Your job is to ensure that first value is delivered and plant a seed for future growth. You will:
Be responsible for the onboarding for new customers by planning the implementation roll-out with C-level stakeholders
Create efficient usage of our tool and ensure customer engagement by leading workshops and training sessions
Work together with the Sales team and Customer Success team to ensure the best ever possible customer experience
Collaborate closely with the Solutions team, Product team and Integration team to ensure successful technical implementation when required
Build relationships and push the boundaries of the customers mindset when they are in the transformation phase (Change management)
Develop and maintain a high level of knowledge about industry benchmarks and our application and service
Skills and experience
A proven background in client management experience, preferably in the B2B SaaS space
Result oriented and agile
Project management skills with a clear structure
Technical interest in how Oneflow integrates with other business systems (CRM, ATS, HR systems)
Well articulated and passionate communicator with excellent written and verbal communication skills in Swedish and English
Self-motivated, curious and able to adjust quickly to adapting priorities
Would be nice if you are speaking one of the following languages: Dutch, French, Finnish, German.
Come work with us
We value gender equality and diversity in organisation, so we strive for a team that reflects the diversity in today's society. At Oneflow we currently have 33 nationalities and are proud of an extremely diverse workplace. Our recruitment is based on competence.
The recruitment process starts with an interview with Aleksandra from the Talent Acquisition team. After that, you will complete a personality and logic test, then prepare an assignment before your final interview with Gustaf.
We can't wait to meet you!
Visit our website for more information about our product and Oneflow. Visit our blog for more information about our culture and future colleagues.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-03
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Oneflow AB
(org.nr 556903-2989)
