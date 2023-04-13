Customer Fulfillment Controller
2023-04-13
We are currently looking for a Customer Fulfillment Controller to an exciting opportunity with our client Samsung! This is a consultancy opportunity, a 2-year contract starting as soon as possible with the possibility for an extension.
About the company:
Help Us Create What Can 't Be Done
Everything we do at Samsung is driven by an unyielding passion for excellence-and an unfaltering commitment to develop the best products and services on the market. In today 's fast-paced global economy, change is constant and innovation is critical to a company 's survival. As we have done for 80 years, we set our sights on the future, anticipating market needs and demands so we can steer our company toward long-term success. As Customer Fulfillment Controller, you will have an integral part in ensuring we stay on top of the market and continue to enrich and simplify the consumers ' lives.
Why join our team?
The Customer Fulfillment team is responsible for all outsourced logistics operations, including customs clearance, cost control, managing sales of returns as well as monitoring overall performance and drive process and cost improvements. You 'll be working in a team of enthusiastic and competent colleagues as well as with Sales departments, logistic service providers and the finance and cost control departments.
What will this role achieve?
* We put the customer in focus and our job is about fulfilling the customer promise, creating a quality end to end supply chain. Our Customer Fulfillment Controller should be - an ambitious, team focused and supply chain and logistics driven controller! As part of fast paced business the day to day is varied - you seamlessly shift from complex analyses, to follow through your findings with concrete actions taking ownership to drive change and improvement cross functions.
* Leading key strategic projects, planning & tracking our costs and key KPIs, as well as challenging & supporting our stakeholder teams with our high quality, data-driven analytical insights in the core decision processes and improvement work.
* Working autonomously with our data to create new metrics and reports and maintain existing ones in close cooperation with our Business Integration team & other operational SCM teams such as outsourced logistics, etc.
* Be a go-to person for other Controlling Teams, for our Business Intelligence, Central Finance, Operational Logistics teams and Senior Management, providing transparency and decision support.
What will be your job scope and key deliverables?
* Analyze, evaluate and take ownership of improving cost and performance
* Informally lead cross functional teams by being decisive, take action, and align decisions quickly, whilst challenging & supporting stakeholders
* Lead key strategic projects
* Develop and monitor KPI 's
* Various Support in Process Improvement/Project Coordination, including e-com
* Insurance/Claim follow up
* Logistics Contract/RFQ support
* Manage Internal Auditing for Supply Chain and Logistics
* Handle adhoq requests from HQ
What do we need for this role?
We need someone who is a do:er and not afraid of decision-making and taking on resposibility. We think the person we 're looking for has an ability to multi-task, manage, organize and proritize tasks effectively. We 'd love someone who 's analytic as well as communicative and can interact within the company across the different functions.
* A background in End to End Supply Chain and Logistics, 5-10 years experience preferably from international organizations.
* Advanced Excel skills
* Experience in SAP
* Understanding of database structure and data modelling
* Business Controlling experience is a plus
* Auditing experience is a plus
* Project management experience is a plus
* English working proficiency is a requirement
* Swedish working proficiency is preferable
Samsung is a dynamic company in a fast moving industry. There are many opportunities to grow and develop! In order to enjoy working with us you must be a person who appreciates a high pace, change and to take own initiatives. Ersättning
