Customer Experience Technician
2025-10-31
Arduino's mission is to enable people to enhance their lives through accessible open-source electronics and digital technologies. Since 2005, millions of people, from kids and students to engineers and professionals around the world are using Arduino to innovate in the fields of music, games and toys, smart homes, farming, autonomous vehicles, and many more.
If you are interested in helping out all the different range of users we get (from beginners to experts, from students to teachers), this is a great opportunity to get involved, learn a lot about all the different products we have, and tinker around with what's to come!
What we offer
A challenging career path in a rapidly growing company with modern vision and talented teams.
A competitive salary (and benefits) that values people skills and experience.
A young and inspiring work environment that encourages diversity and cultural exchange.
Individual growth objectives with a dedicated budget for learning/training.
Flexible working hours and working locations, we value work-life balance!
A meaningful work opportunity in a mission-driven company committed to empower people around the world.
And if you live near one of our offices...
Ping pong and foosball tournaments (sport or gym benefit is also included for everyone!).
Seasonal celebrations, happy hours, and everyday drinks and snacks at the office.
Sunny rooftop lunch breaks and hamacas for relaxation and concentration.
What you'll work on
Troubleshoot and resolve cases by answering email-based queries.
Monitor and answer questions in our forum related to our Maker and Education products.
Document common issues in the format of troubleshooting articles, workarounds, or FAQs.
Perform product tests in hardware and software to provide feedback to our product teams and identify potential pain points.
What you bring
Technical background.
Knowledge of Arduino products.
Attitude to read, understand, and write technical documentation.
Attitude to read and understand programming languages.
Knowledge of prototyping boards.
Capability to work in a dynamic and cooperative work atmosphere.
Attitude for problem solving and strong customer orientation.
Good knowledge of English in writing and speaking.
Bonus Points
Technical troubleshooting experience
You are active part of the Arduino community
Any other languages
If you're excited about this role or about our company but your experience doesn't align perfectly with the points outlined above, we strongly encourage you to apply anyways. Show us the boards you designed! If in any case we feel you don't fit for this job we may have something else for you!
Please apply through our career website: careers.arduino.cc
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-30
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Västra Varvsgatan 19 BV
211 77 MALMÖ
