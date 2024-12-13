Customer Experience Leader
2024-12-13
Company description
Retail Concept is assigned to protect, expand, and develop the IKEA Concept and the IKEA Brand in existing and new markets. This includes sharing IKEA knowledge and learning across the Franchise System. Additionally, we also work with the development of solutions that will ensure a unique and successful meeting with existing and new IKEA customers.
We are looking for creative problem solvers with strong leadership skills and passion for developing the IKEA Concept and ensuring its successful implementation in existing and new markets. Do you want to be a part of bringing our business agenda to life for our 12 franchisees?
About the Job
As a Customer Experience Leader, you will be responsible for developing customer experience management, through connected frameworks including principles, guidelines, tools, and enablers for business impact across IKEA. You will also design and develop the Customer Experience proposition and its measurement leading to a unique competitive position in all markets.
You will lead and develop the CX capabilities from a concept point of view in line with the frameworks including customer support, ways to shop and customer journeys. Further you will lead and contribute with experience design to development initiatives that create value in the meeting with the customer, leading to a unique competitive position in all markets.
As content owner, you will initiate and define the content topics, develop and continuously improve modular topic reviews that enable retailers to evaluate their operations and the impact on the customer experience with all related principles, guidelines, and good examples to share across the IKEA value chain and provide expertise for the creation of learning offers/solutions, enabling IKEA people to optimize the retail system.
Your team
Together with your close colleagues in Customer Experience & Engagement team you are working with the overall Customer Experience Management framework providing thoughtful and meaningful customer experience at each moment of interaction that results in many happy and loyal customers. You will work in close collaboration with all franchisees with Ingka as the main partner and be responsible for assigning development initiatives to franchisees/markets under development assignment approach and collaborate with and support retailers/key stakeholders in the agreed business initiatives.
To be successful in this role, the following knowledge, skills and experiences would be valuable:
Recent experience leading Customer Support Centers, Country or Global Customer Experience management roles.
Deep understanding of customer experience management principles, design thinking and experience frameworks.
In-depth knowledge of Customer Journey design, orchestration, voice of the customer methods, processes, and tools.
Deep understanding of changing, emerging, and new customer expectations, experiences, and retail concepts across all regions globally.
Interdependent leadership across organizations' delivering results through others. You have the ability to express a clear vision, create engagement and drive impactful customer experiences and solutions.
Strategic and analytical skills turning intelligence and insights into tangible actions. Creative leadership with the ability to make complex tasks and processes understood and actionable.
Ability to lead, inspire, engage, and co-create with others, enabling forward looking continuous concept development.
Proven track record in leading and designing future retail concepts, physically and digitally.
This role is full-time (40 hours per week), based in Malmo Sweden or Delft Netherlands. This role sits in Retail Experience and reports to Experience and Engagement Manager. If you have any questions - reach out to recruiter linnea.dietrichson@inter.ikea.com
At IKEA, we are looking for people who believe everyone deserves a seat at the table. You're welcome no matter where you come from, what you believe, and what you look like. We don't even care how you have furnished your home. We're interested in you simply because you're you. Even if your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. We believe that people's different perspectives, backgrounds, and personalities make us better at understanding our customers dreams and needs. At IKEA, we're all on the same project.
If you have a special need that requires accommodation in the recruitment process, just let us know.
Please note that due to the upcoming holiday season in December, our recruitment process may take a bit longer than usual. We will do our best to keep all candidates updated on their status before any breaks. Thank you for your patience during this time!
6th of January 2025 is the closing date to apply for this role. Please send your application - CV and motivation - in English and tell us why you would be a good fit. We look forward to hearing from you!
