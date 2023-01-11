CTO/Principal Software Engineer
2023-01-11
Cerve builds the digital foundation to make our food system more integrated, collaborative and sustainable.
Cerve provides the tools and access needed for the development of a fully integrated, transparent, and digitally-enabled supply chain.
We're focused and working adamantly to fight climate change by establishing a data network to identify opportunities to eliminate food waste and lower carbon footprint throughout the entire supply chain, from producers to consumers.
Cerve was founded in 2019 by enterprise technology and FoodTech enthusiasts. Growing rapidly, Cerve is working with over 1000 connected partners including the largest international suppliers, wholesalers, retailers, municipalities and hospitality.
About the role
We are looking for an experienced and entrepreneurial full-stack engineer to continue developing the future of food distribution.
The ideal candidate is a problem-solver, sharp, self-driven and has a can do attitude. The candidate will join our core development team to lead the company's enterprise technology and build globally distributed, fault-tolerant, and highly scalable ecosystems (hands-on).
Responsibilities
Develop API integration with on-premise and cloud ERPs.
Continuously develop and improve Cerve's products and infrastructure with new features.
Architect frameworks to increase ERP integration efficiency.
Structure and automate deployment and testing.
Define strategies and execute on scaling Cerve's technology.
Collaborate with internal teams and vendors to scope, plan, fix and improve products.
Document development phases and monitor systems.
Qualifications
Entrepreneurial and self-driven in a rapidly changing environment.
Ability to understand complex requirements.
Ability to design scalable and resilient backend architectures.
At least 10 years of production-level experience in building, delivering, and maintaining Enterprise systems at scale (millions of data points).
Strong programming skills - Golang and JavaScript.
Experience with Redis, PostgresSQL and NoSQL.
Experience working with cloud providers such as GCP.
Basic knowledge of algorithms and data structures.
A thorough understanding of engineering best practices from appropriate testing paradigms to effective peer code reviews and resilient architecture.
Deep understand of multi-threading, concurrency, and parallel processing technologies.
Team player skills - we embrace collaborating as a team as much as possible.
[+] Experience with C#
[+] Familiarity with Frontend technologies and frameworks (e.g. React)
[+] Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science (or commensurate experience in data structures/algorithms/distributed systems).
Why work with us?
Become part of Cerve's core team.
Take real action on solving food waste and climate change.
Competitive compensation.
Employee stock option plan with huge financial opportunity.
Flexible vacation policy.
Fully remote position.
Work from home allowance.
Macbook.
Work with modern tools like GCP, Kubernetes, Gitlab CI/CD.
