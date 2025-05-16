CTO för AI-scaleup

Dcipher Analytics AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm
2025-05-16


As part of responsibilities
Own the end-to-end technical strategy and architecture of our SaaS platform.
Design and implement scalable NLP and computer vision systems which of many based on transformers and multimodal pipelines.
Optimize performance, security, and cost at every layer, from GPU inference to frontend latency
Own major SaaS infrastructure decisions (Kubernetes, CI/CD, monitoring, APIs).
Evaluate and integrate new LLMs, smart aggregation pipelines and agentic AI solutions into production.
Manage and lead of remote team of highly experienced data scientists and software developers

As part of expectations
Proven experience as a senior technical leader in fast-paced startups, ideally SaaS
Deep hands-on experience with Python, JS/TS, Apache Spark, React, and modern ML stacks (HuggingFace, PyTorch, etc.).
Experience leading teams building large scale analytics and visualization tools
A strategic mindset, but with the instinct to jump into code when needed
Track record of shipping products used by enterprise clients
Experience working with B2B UX challenges
Interest in or experience with text-heavy industries (intelligence, consulting, healthcare)

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-26
E-post: info@dcipheranalytics.com

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "CTO application".

Arbetsgivare
Dcipher Analytics AB (org.nr 559169-9268)

Kontakt
VD
Mats Lindgren
mats.lindgren@dcipheranalytics.com

