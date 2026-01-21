Critical Facility Engineer
2026-01-21
Meta is seeking a data center Critical Facility Engineer to join our Data Center Facility Operations team in Luleå Sweden. Our data centers serve as the foundation upon which our software operates to meet the demands of our customers. The Critical Facility Engineer will be a part of the Facility Operations team responsible for operating and maintaining critical systems in our data centers.
Responsibilities
Perform hands-on operations and maintenance which includes all physical and administrative operations tasks, service, and maintenance in accordance with site processes and procedures to ensure the highest levels of uptime, efficiency, and safety without disruption to the business
Complete work order requests accurately and on time in a computerized maintenance management system
Achieve and maintain a high-level of technical knowledge regarding data center infrastructure and operations. Successfully complete personnel qualification standards (PQS) training
Provides technical expertise and assistance as required
Respond quickly, using Meta procedures or emergency operating procedures to data center facility emergencies
Regularly inspect equipment, buildings, safety routes and grounds to check or identify any abnormal or unsafe conditions or faults
Troubleshoot, evaluate and recommend system upgrades
Order parts and supplies for maintenance and repairs
Work with vendors and contractors to ensure work is in accordance with the agreed Meta processes, procedures, and standards
Escalate issues to facility management appropriately and timely
Assist in scheduling and supervising vendors/subcontractors during equipment/systems maintenance and service
Provides recommendation of improvements to the operations and maintenance program on an on-going basis
Required to work on a shift schedule, including nights, weekends and holidays
Utilize computerized tooling, in a control room environment, to operate remote equipment, monitor system alerts, centralize communications, diagnose faults, and prioritize dispatching of resources
Minimum Qualifications
5+ years of experience in electrical, HVAC, mechanical, controls, or other technical maintenance field
Associate's degree in engineering plus 3+ years experience or Bachelor's degree in related field plus 2+ years experience in electrical, HVAC, mechanical, or controls will be considered in lieu of 5+ years experience
Preferred Qualifications
Experience in a broad range of industries such as electrical generation, electrical distribution, mechanical system & equipment, cooling technologies, building control and fire protection systems
Meta builds technologies that help people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens toward immersive experiences like augmented and virtual reality to help build the next evolution in social technology. People who choose to build their careers by building with us at Meta help shape a future that will take us beyond what digital connection makes possible today-beyond the constraints of screens, the limits of distance, and even the rules of physics. Så ansöker du
