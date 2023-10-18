Credit Risk Analyst
This is Worldline
We are the innovators at the heart of the payments technology industry, crafting how the world pays and gets paid. The solutions our people build today power the growth of millions of businesses tomorrow. From your local coffee shop to unicorns and international banks. From San Francisco to Auckland. We are in every corner of the world, in every part of commerce. And just as we help our customers accelerate their business, we are committed to helping our people accelerate their careers. Together, we shape the evolution.
The Opportunity
We are looking for a Credit Risk Analyst to become part of our global credit risk department with our international based teams who have the end-to-end credit risk management responsibility for our merchant verticals.
In this challenging role you will be at the core of our organisation with a high level of exposure and be able to communicate with large (sometimes listed) merchants at CFO or Treasurer level. You will work closely with sales supporting Worldline's growth and value creation ambitions and have the responsibility for managing the associated credit risks in an assigned portfolio of merchants.
As our new colleague you will perform in-depth credit analysis, conduct credit memos and perform annual reviews of merchants to assess their creditworthiness. You recommend appropriate credit limits, terms and conditions and present your proposal to the relevant Credit Risk Committees for decisioning.
You will work closely with various stakeholders such as sales, account management, legal and other risk departments and also attend meetings with merchants.
You will be based in Sweden and work hybrid from home and at our office in Stockholm.
About the team
Our global credit risk team is part of 1st line risk & compliance and has an end-to-end credit management responsibility for the verticals Key Accounts (e-retail, wholesale, entertainment, event ticketing, gaming, payment facilitators etc) and Travel & Hospitality (airlines, cruise lines, hotels chains, online travel agencies). We are tasked with underwriting and reviewing new and existing merchants, monitoring non-delivery exposure and credit quality.
The credit risk department is growing and currently consists of 18 colleagues spread across different offices at international locations. The regular exchange with experts from different countries ensures exciting daily work and challenges at the same time. In Credit Risk we are globally minded with a FinTech atmosphere. You will experience this in your everyday life as a Worldliner.
Day-to-Day Responsibilities
In-depth financial analyses (P&L, BS and CF) and conduct detailed underwriting / credit assessments documenting the merchant business model and sector dynamics, financial performance with the key indicators, credit risks and mitigants.
Presenting your credit proposal to divisional and group risk committees
Carry out annual/periodic credit reviews of assigned limits and recommend risk class, changes in limit and collateral setup based on the outcome of the analysis
Collaborate closely with business development and advise/support them on the boarding process
Communicate effectively with merchants at CFO or treasurer level
Review legal documents and amendments ensuring compliance with policies and procedures
Credit risk signing authority (based on your level of expertise/experience)
Who Are We Looking For
You are result-oriented and diligent with a strong ability to prioritize work in a fast-paced and changing environment. You have a good sense of responsibility and always strive for perfection and deliver simplicity. Previous experience with credit assessment, including assessing financial statements and business risk profiles. On top of this:
You've got substantial knowledge and a deep understanding of financial statements, financial & cashflow analyses and accounting concepts
Have 0 to 3 years of analytical experience with credit risk assessments and credit ratings
You possess strong communication, negotiation, and stakeholder management skills
Full working proficiency in English
A bachelor's/master's degree in finance, accounting, business economics, or related field
Payment & FinTech industry knowledge is seen as an advantage
Perks & Benefits
Be part of a company guided by a strong purpose to do good and recognized as top 1% of the most sustainable companies in all sectors worldwide
Work with inspiring colleagues and be empowered to learn, grow and accelerate your career
Health contribution
Health check-up every 2:nd year
Pension: BTP1 & BTP2
Private Health Care Insurance (Euro Accident)
Parental pay and 12 months pension during parental leave
Opportunity to hybrid working according to company standard
Benefit portal with many great offers, plus more
Shape the Evolution
We are on an exciting journey towards the next frontiers of payments technology, and we look for big thinkers, people with passion, can-do attitude and a hunger to learn and grow. Here you'll work with ambitious colleagues from around the world, take on unique challenges as a team, and make a real impact on the society. With an empowering culture, strong technology and extensive training opportunities, we help you accelerate your career - wherever you decide to go. Join our global team of 18,000 innovators and shape a tomorrow that is yours to own.
Learn more about life at Worldline at careers.worldline.com
