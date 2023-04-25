Credit And Cash Manager
2023-04-25
• Experience in Finance, Treasury oe Credit related work.
• Fluent in English in speech and writing.
Job Description
To our client who are wihtin the automotive industry we are now looking for a Credit and Cash Manager! If below sounds like a role that would suit you and your future career, do not hesitate to apply today and we will tell you more.
In the role you will have the following tasks:
• Responsible for the customer credit performance including dunning and collection proces.
• Support Head of Treasury in risk and fraud mitigation activities.
• In collaboration with Assistant treasurer perform cash flow reports.
• Support in various credit and treasury related projects.
About JobBusters
JobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company targeting white-collar workers and was started in 2011. We at JobBusters care about our consultants and our goal is always to build long-term relationships with both consultants and clients. Our goal is always to match our clients' dream candidates with our candidates' dream jobs!
When you join JobBusters
As a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us and we offer, among other things, a digital solution that helps our employees find tools to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life.
Personal qualities
To thrive in the role of Credit and Cash Manager you have great communications skills, have an eye for details and can work independently as well as together with others.
Salary
Salary as agreed.
Admission and Application
Full time, office hours. Our client wishes to start around 2023-06-01 and the assignment is expected to run until 2024-01-15 with possibility of extension. You will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant with our exciting client. Send in your application in English (preferably in Word format) as soon as possible, as interviews take place continuously.
