At Epidemic Sound, we make soundtracking content simple and inspiring with unlimited access to music and sound effects. Headquartered in Stockholm, with offices all over the world, we are a force of over 500 on a mission to soundtrack the world. Our innovative licensing model paves the way for creators - from YouTubers to small businesses to the world's most recognizable brands such as Netflix, Redbull and BBC - to use sound to enhance their content while simultaneously supporting artists both financially and creatively. Epidemic Sound music is heard 2 billion times a day on YouTube alone and is recognized as one of Europe's fastest-growing companies by the Financial Times. Epidemic Sound is backed by EQT, Blackstone, Creandum, Atwater Capital to name a few.
We are looking for a Creative Producer to join the Brand & Creative team.
Job Summary:
We seek a talented and experienced Creative Producer to lead and manage our creative projects. The ideal candidate will have a proven track record of managing multiple projects simultaneously, collaborating with cross-functional teams, and delivering high-quality creative output. As a Creative Producer, you will oversee the entire production process from concept to delivery, ensuring that all creative work is delivered on time, within budget, and to the highest standard.
Responsibilities:
Collaborate with Marketing, Brand, and channel teams to understand their vision, goals, and objectives for each project.
Develop project timelines, budgets, and production schedules.
Update, follow up, and manage production schedules and milestones.
Work closely with the creative team to ensure they have everything they need to deliver high-quality creative output.
Negotiate contracts and manage budgets for each project.
Collaborate with internal and external stakeholders to ensure smooth project delivery.
Stay up-to-date with industry trends, emerging technologies, and creative best practices.
Requirements:
Proven work experience in a Creative Producer role or similar role
Experience working with multiple stakeholders
English proficiency
Excellent problem-solving skills
Experience working in an environment defined by constant change
Based in Stockholm
Equal Opportunity Employer:
We believe that bringing people together from different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives makes for a healthy workplace, a more successful business and a better world. We value diversity and encourage everyone to come and soundtrack the world with us.
Application
