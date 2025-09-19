Creative Bartender and Barista
2025-09-19
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Third place AB i Stockholm
We are looking for someone who can work both as a bartender and a barista. The main focus is on the bar, but you should also know how to prepare good coffee drinks. You will be making cocktails, mocktails (alcohol-free drinks), and coffee-based drinks for our guests.
Main Tasks
Prepare and serve drinks: cocktails, mocktails, and coffee.
Give guests friendly and professional service.
Keep the bar and coffee station clean and safe.
Help with stock (ordering, refilling, and organizing bottles, syrups, beans, etc.).
Work together with the team during café hours and events.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-05
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-05
E-post: connected@third-place.se
Third place AB
http://third-place.se
Rödabergsgatan 11
113 33 STOCKHOLM
Rödabergsgatan 11 (visa karta
)
