Country Manager
2025-10-07
Job title: Country Manager
Job descriptions:
1. Overview and develop the key account growth strategy and implementation plan that supports future business growth.
2. Strategically breakthrough key accounts by establishing/ maintaining CXO level client relationship, influential communication/feedback, reliable market analysis prediction that also reflects the changes into the actions plan.
3. Deep dive a thorough understanding of key account needs and requirements of smartphones and ecosystem products.
4. Lead the marketing plan to ensure the effectiveness and effects of promotions and achieve sales targets with marketing team support.
5. Continuously explore key account potential business plan and make sure the solutions will facilitate the client's business development and generate new sales revenue;
6. Partner with all teams in formulating the overall go-to-market strategy (price, product positioning, promotion and channel strategy) of the company.
7. Prepare regular reports of progress and forecasts to internal and external stakeholders using key account metrics.
8. Strong sense of the sell-through/sell-out data of wholesalers/retailers to meet monthly/quarterly/yearly targets.
9. Be sensitive to the market trend, customer needs and competitions for future strategy changes and product development; Being a bridge between different parties to optimize products performance
