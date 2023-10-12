Country Manager - Storent
Storent is an international equipment rental company, which excels in the market with outstanding customer service that includes both flexibility as well as firm know-how of our area of work.
Storent is seeking a Country Manager for their operations in Sweden. The role involves developing and implementing our company's strategy, overseeing operative activities, and fostering a culture aligned with our proactive values. The ideal candidate will work closely with the team and customers, striving for ambitious goals together.
Your key tasks and responsibilities will be:
• strategic and operative company management,
• motivating team to achieve results,
• full responsibility for the sales budget; full responsibility for profit and loss budget,
• supervision of the rentability of the fleet,
• developing online rental platform and company's digitalization strategy in cooperation with the Storent Group.
We offer:
• professional growth in an international company that is shaping the equipment rental business,
• work in an inspiring team,
• flexible working hours and a possibility to work part-time remotely,
• company car, which you can use also for private matters.
We value:
• proven track record of managing sales and operations (B2B),
• understanding of driving change in an organisation,
• excellent people management skills,
• familiarity with implementing and developing e-services,
• fluent English skills.
We look forward to your application!
In this recruitment process, Storent is collaborating with Rubino Recruitment. If you'd like to learn more, please feel free to contact the recruitment consultant, Harry Rubino, at +46 733 7639 30.
STORENT has been established in 2008 with the goal to develop an efficient rental company that unites enthusiastic people who find satisfaction in serving customers by providing rental equipment solutions.
Name STORENT originates from two words - STORE and RENT, which is the essence of what we do - store and rent machinery, equipment and tools. Read more at: https://www.storent.se/en Ersättning
