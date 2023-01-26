Cost Controller
2023-01-26
The conviction that "it must be possible" has been the driving force behind HemoCue for over 35 years, because when it comes to caring for people, we refuse to compromise. We take pride in being a global leader in near-patient, or point-of-care, testing where the patient meets the healthcare system for the first time and where accurate, reliable, and fast decisions need to be made. Our culture of positivity, engagement, and a dedication to getting it right will allow you to achieve something remarkable. Join a team where making the impossible possible has become the standard!
HemoCue is proud to work alongside a community of six fellow Diagnostics Companies at Danaher. Together, we're working at the pace of change to improve patient lives with diagnostic tools that address the world's biggest health challenges.
The Cost Controller is responsible for forecasting, budgeting, analyses and reporting of cost, primary operating expenses. You will be involved in costs in various functions within HemoCue you will have a wide network of contacts and work closely with the other members in Finance. You will report to
This position is part of the Finance Department located in Ängelholm, Sweden and will be hybrid. At HemoCue, our vision is to do things easier, to do things better, and to do them right.
You will be a part of the Finance Organization and report to the FP&A Manager. If you thrive in a global and dynamic role and want to work to build a world-class Finance organization-read on.
In this role, you will have the opportunity to:
• Manage expense forecast tool and support stakeholders in inserting valid numbers
• Analysis of costs and track evaluation compared to targets
• Lead and prepare yearly budget of operating expenses
• Follow-up on employee costs and forecast salary, wages and benefits with input from HR
• Business partner to functional leaders in the organization
• Responsible of BI-tool on cost side
• Bring efficiencies to the expense forecasting process
The essential requirements of the job include:
MSc or Bsc in Finance
3+ years work experience, preferably in Finance/Accounting/Controlling
Good communicator both verbally and in writing in English.
Proficiency in MS Office
It would be a plus if you also possess previous experience in:
Relevant ERP and Financial consolidation software experience desirable as well as experience from BI-tools
Good communicator both verbally and in writing in a Scandinavian Language
At HemoCue we believe in designing a better, more sustainable workforce. We recognize the benefits of flexible, hybrid working arrangements for eligible roles and are committed to providing enriching careers, no matter the work arrangement. This position is eligible for a hybrid work arrangement in which you can work part-time at the Company location identified above and part-time remotely from your home. Additional information about this hybrid work arrangement will be provided by your interview team. Explore the flexibility and challenge that working for HemoCue can provide.
For further information, please contact FP&A Manager, Sara Rosenström +46 4734 14 05 33.
Union contacts: Björn Bylander, Unionen, +46 431 48 12 87 or Emma Kriblad, Akademikerföreningen, +46 431 48 14 21.
When you join us, you'll also be joining Danaher's global organization, where 80,000 people wake up every day determined to help our customers win. As an associate, you'll try new things, work hard, and advance your skills with guidance from dedicated leaders, all with the support of powerful Danaher Business System tools and the stability of a tested organization.
At Danaher, we value diversity and the existence of similarities and differences, both visible and not, found in our workforce, workplace and throughout the markets we serve. Our associates, customers and shareholders contribute unique and different perspectives as a result of these diverse attributes.
