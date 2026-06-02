Corporate Finance Specialist
Volvo Personvagnar Aktiebolag / Bankjobb / Göteborg Visa alla bankjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-02
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Company description:
Who are we?Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent. We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Job description: Let's introduce ourselves
The Corporate Finance team is a strategic resource within Volvo Car Group, focusing on M&A and value creation. The team is involved in equity capital markets projects and other large scale strategic financial initiatives, and supports the business with strategic and operational aspects related to mergers and acquisitions, including carve outs, integrations, and restructurings.
Working in Corporate Finance is both challenging and rewarding, offering broad exposure to financial and strategic topics across the Group. In this role, you will work closely with senior stakeholders and cross functional teams while developing your expertise within corporate finance and M&A. The position reports to the Head of Corporate Finance.
What you'll do
As a Corporate Finance Specialist, you will support and contribute to key strategic financial initiatives across Volvo Car Group. Your responsibilities will include:
Supporting and, over time, driving M&A projects together with cross functional project teams
Preparing financial analyses, business cases, and financial models to support decision making
Assisting in strategic and operational M&A activities, including carve outs, integrations, and restructurings
Contributing to equity capital markets and other strategic financial projects
Preparing decision material and presentations for senior management
Collaborating closely with internal stakeholders and external advisors
What you'll bring
We are looking for a structured and analytical team player with a strong interest in corporate finance and M&A, who enjoys working in a global and fast paced environment.We believe you bring most of the following:
University degree in Accounting, Economics, Finance, or similar
Initial experience from M&A processes, corporate finance, transaction services, or a relevant advisory role (e.g. bank, accounting firm, M&A boutique, or consultancy)
Strong analytical skills and an interest in financial modelling, valuation, and business analysis
Good understanding of basic accounting concepts
Solid Excel skills, with interest in further developing financial modelling capabilities
Ability to manage multiple tasks, work independently, and deliver against set deadlines
Strong communication skills and the ability to build trust and effective working relationships
A proactive, structured, and results oriented mindset
Interest in working with complex business topics and translating them into clear insights
Excellent English, both written and spoken
Team oriented approach, comfortable working in a global and multicultural environment Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "80651-44217726". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/
405 31 GOTHENBURG Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Mrs.
Anita Noordzij +34 679059452 Jobbnummer
9941714