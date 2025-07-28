Corporate Finance Manager
2025-07-28
BAT is evolving at pace into a global multi-category business.
To achieve our ambition, we are looking for colleagues who are ready to Be The Change. Come, join us on this journey!
BAT Fiedler & Lundgren AB has an exciting opportunity for a Corporate Finance Manager role in Malmö (Fixed-term contract - 10 months)
Corporate Finance Manager is responsible for month end and year closing activities, Annual report and Tax return declaration, coordinating Control Navigator and Risk Register exercises, Annual Insurance Value Collection, preparation and reporting of cash flow forecast (BAT Cash), managing bank guarantees, communication with the bank and Treasury department (IHC Participant), controlling in SAP and reporting of financial, tax, statistical and other reports to Government. Responsible for correct implementation of accounting principles and procedures in line with reporting standards. Responsible for Excise Management related to Licensing, Classification, Record Keeping, Excise Returns, Excise Payments, Management of External Excise Audit.
Your key responsibilities will include:
Establish monthly and year end closing activities in accordance with local and IFRS GAAP; Preparation of precise reports and cash flow forecast and reporting in BAT Cash
Provide local management and group finance team with monthly reports
Review of VAT and Excise calculation in SAP and reporting to SKV
Review of requests for tax payments, advanced and urgent payments
OTIF delivery of Annual reports and Tax return declaration
Control of inter-company accounting (Group / Regional / area recharge of expenses, local costs recharge to other companies within the Group, inter-company reconciliation of open items, etc.)
Play a key role in implementing group internal control and compliance framework (single point of contact for both External and Internal Audits)
Excise Management: Responsible for Excise Classification, Excise Licensing , Record keeping - process at Finance, Excise Returns, Excise Payments
What are we looking for?
Degree educated with professional qualification (CA/ACCA/CIMA/CPA/MBA)
Experience in an FMCG or similar dynamic operating environment
Strong Financial Business skills
Actively seeking responsibility and is result driven
A thorough understanding and knowledge of relevant finance tools and systems, specifically Excel. BPC/NAV/SAP is highly desirable
Ability to handle large volumes of information and present it in an accurate and relevant format
Rational decision making, analytical and systematic problem-solving skills
Fluent in both spoken and written English
What we offer you?
We offer a market leading annual performance bonus (subject to eligibility)
Our range of benefits varies by country and includes diverse health plans, initiatives for work-life balance, transportation support, and a flexible holiday plan with additional incentives
Your journey with us isn't limited by boundaries; it's propelled by your aspirations. Join us at BAT and become a part of an environment that thrives on internal advancement, where your career progression isn't just a statement - it's a reality we're eager to build together. Seize the opportunity and own your development; your next chapter starts here.
You'll have access to online learning platforms and personalized growth programs to nurture your leadership skills
We prioritise continuous improvement within a transformative environment, preparing for ongoing changes
WHY JOIN BAT?
We're one of the few companies named as a Global Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute - certified in offering excellent employee conditions.
Collaboration, inclusion and partnership underpin everything we do here at BAT. We are looking forward to enabling every individual to thrive, regardless of gender, sexual orientation, marital or civil partnership status, gender reassignment, race, religion or belief, colour, nationality, ethnic or national origin, disability, age, skills, experience, education, socio-economic and professional background, veteran status, perspectives and thinking styles. We know that embracing talent from all backgrounds is what makes us stronger and best prepared to meet our business goals.
We see the career breaks as opportunities, not obstacles. Through The Global Returners program, we support professionals looking to restart their careers after an extended absence from the workforce (e.g. time out caring for family, parental leave, national service, sabbatical and/or starting an own venture).
Come bring your difference and see what is possible for you at BAT. Learn more about our culture and our award winning employee experience here.
If you require any reasonable adjustments or accommodations to help you perform at your best during the recruitment process, you are encouraged to notify us. We are fully committed to support you by making appropriate arrangements for you to demonstrate your full potential.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-11
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Hyllie Boulevard 34/ Floor 14 Malmö
215 32 MALMÖ
BAT Sweden Malmö Office
Costela Florea costela_florea@bat.com
9438644