Core Network Analyst
2025-05-28
We looking for a Core Network Analyst for a global company in Lund.
Start is in ASAP, 6 month's contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Your main responsibilities:
Work with network related incidents.
Supporting the company Enterprise Network and Security related technologies, including (but not limited to) LAN, WAN, Routing, DMVPN, Internet and Proxy, GRE & IPSec VPN and Data Centre related technologies.
Managing service providers for implementation and escalation
Proactively involved in service improvement and problem management.
Being part of projects
Be involved in design and project implementations.
Technical Skills & Expertise
Deep knowledge within Core Network and knowledge on trouble shooting in Wireless environment.
Experience in designing, implementing and maintain network infrastructures.
Cisco Wireless controller and Cisco Prime (admin tool)
In depth experience with TCP/IP and Cisco-based networking.
Strong problem resolution and analytical skills in isolating faults and network problems
In-depth knowledge and strong work experience with LAN, WAN and Internet technologies:
• Routing protocols such as BGP and EIGRP
• Routing redistribution
• Policy based routing
• Spanning-tree
• Basic QoS
Good working knowledge of standard network services (Example: DNS, DHCP, SSL, SNMP)
Cisco certification in Routing and Switching is an advantage
Skills in IT Service Management knowledge, focusing on:
• Incident Management
• Request Fulfilment
• Problem Management
• Change Management
• Continuous Service Improvement
Experience in working independently
Good English communication skills, verbally as well as in writing
Project Start: ASAP
End: December 2025, to be renewed on annual basis
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Lund. Start is in ASAP, 6 month's limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal, recruiter at Incluso.

Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-08



Kanika Singhal kanika@incluso.se +46 73-533 78 11
9364441