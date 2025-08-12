Copy - created from old test AMS
SaaS Recman AB / Borrjobb / Tomelilla Visa alla borrjobb i Tomelilla
2025-08-12
, Ystad
, Sjöbo
, Simrishamn
, Skurup
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos SaaS Recman AB i Tomelilla
, Malmö
, Landskrona
, Laholm
, Halmstad
eller i hela Sverige
Join Our Team as a Front-End Developer
We're on the hunt for a creative, driven, and detail-oriented developer passionate about building elegant and responsive web applications.
Your Future Team:
What You'll Do:
Transform UI/UX designs into beautiful, responsive interfaces
Collaborate closely with designers and back-end developers
Write clean, scalable, and maintainable HTML/CSS/JS
Optimize applications for speed, responsiveness, and accessibility
Requirements:
2+ years of experience with HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript (ES6+)
Familiarity with React, Vue, or other modern JS frameworks
Understanding of REST APIs and JSON
Experience with Git and version control best practices
Bonus Points For:
TypeScript knowledge
Strong design sense or UI/animation skills
Experience implementing WCAG accessibility guidelines
Perks & Benefits:
Remote-first cultureFlexible hoursLearning budget25 paid vacation daysHealth insurance package
Learn More:
Company Careers Page
Our Core Values
Meet the Team
Ready to Apply?
Send your CV and a short intro about yourself to: jobs@example.com
Or click Apply Here Ersättning
Salary Description Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare SaaS Recman AB
(org.nr 559171-5643) Arbetsplats
Company name Kontakt
Anna Breus a.breus+dev@recman.no Jobbnummer
9454625