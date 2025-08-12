Copy - created from old test AMS

SaaS Recman AB / Borrjobb / Tomelilla
2025-08-12


Join Our Team as a Front-End Developer

We're on the hunt for a creative, driven, and detail-oriented developer passionate about building elegant and responsive web applications.

Your Future Team:



What You'll Do:
Transform UI/UX designs into beautiful, responsive interfaces
Collaborate closely with designers and back-end developers
Write clean, scalable, and maintainable HTML/CSS/JS
Optimize applications for speed, responsiveness, and accessibility

Requirements:
2+ years of experience with HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript (ES6+)
Familiarity with React, Vue, or other modern JS frameworks
Understanding of REST APIs and JSON
Experience with Git and version control best practices

Bonus Points For:
TypeScript knowledge
Strong design sense or UI/animation skills
Experience implementing WCAG accessibility guidelines

Perks & Benefits:

Remote-first cultureFlexible hoursLearning budget25 paid vacation daysHealth insurance package

Learn More:
Company Careers Page
Our Core Values
Meet the Team

Ready to Apply?

Send your CV and a short intro about yourself to: jobs@example.com

Or click Apply Here

Salary Description

Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-28
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

SaaS Recman AB (org.nr 559171-5643)

Company name

Anna Breus
a.breus+dev@recman.no

9454625

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos SaaS Recman AB: