cook / cocinero
Checa & Co. AB / Kockjobb / Stockholm Visa alla kockjobb i Stockholm
2024-09-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Checa & Co. AB i Stockholm
Cook / Cocinero
We are a small restaurant with a passion for food and people, trying to bring the best flavours from Peru to Stockholm.
We are continously looking for an individual who has experience in restaurant kitchens. Experience in Latin American cuisine (Peru / Mexico) is a plus, but willingness to learn is essential.
As a cook you will support the Head Chef in all matters. You will learn the best techniques of Peruvian food and their ingredients. We are looking for someone for the long term, so the person can develop personally and professionally over time.
The position is to be able to rotate in the the cold, hot (including their mice & place) and the pass stations, supporting with daily productions.
Schedule is afternoons and evenings, from tuestay till saturday.
Salary is set according to skills, commitment and progress.
The person must be structured and organized with a positive personality and a team player.
Looking for candidates in Sweden and the EU.
IMPORTANT: To be considered, send us an email in ENGLISH or SPANISH with a brief introduction about yourself , with your CV and we will schedule an cooking trial shift as soon as possible.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-04
E-post: checastockholm@icloud.com Arbetsgivare Checa & Co. AB
(org.nr 559112-7740)
Asogatan 176 (visa karta
)
116 32 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Checa Kontakt
valentin checa checastockholm@icloud.com Jobbnummer
8878935