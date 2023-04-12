Conversion Rate Optimization Specialist
2023-04-12
Do you want to be part of accelerating digital sales of the leading electricity brands in the Nordics and beyond? You can be located at any of our main campuses in Espoo, Stockholm, or Oslo.
Your role
Do you have a mind that is both analytical and creative? Are you fascinated by how people use products and technology? We are seeking a Conversion Rate Optimization Specialist who embraces the combination of form and function. This individual is an experienced, data-driven professional focused on helping to evaluate and craft conversion-centric, digital strategies & experiences to help improve the metrics that matter the most.
You should have a strong understanding and hands-on experience with A/B testing, website analytics, and the UX conversion strategies & tactics that help drive performance and insights.
You will report to the Head of E-commerce & Marketing Technology of Fortum Consumer Solutions.
Current focus areas include
• Provide ongoing recommendations to help deliver on key metrics and KPIs, through continuous website testing and user experience improvements.
• Create and execute deliverables that help inform the ideal experiences for users. This could include items such as website audits, web analytics reviews, user journeys analysis, wireframes, information architecture reviews, task flows, user scenarios, and persona development.
• Conduct UX research through both qualitative and quantitative methods.
• Apply knowledge of web analytics, user segments, and audiences as they relate to the optimization process
• Be able to translate and communicate testing results and data-driven recommendations into an effective message, continually creating insights and value for Fortum
• Collaborate with product owners, developers, and UX to reassure findings turn to deliveries
Your qualifications
• A bachelor's degree in a related field (e.g., Digital Marketing, Human-Computer Interaction, Economics, Statistics, Information Science, etc.) is preferred
• Minimum of 1-3 years experience in a website testing and/or UX-focused role
• Highly proficient in web analytics (e.g. Google Analytics, Adobe Analytics, etc.)
• Strong knowledge of one or more testing platforms (e.g. Optimizely, Adobe Target, etc.)
• Strong proficiency in digital marketing & effective website design
• Experienced in creating wireframes and functional/interaction specifications
• Strong digital proficiency, and knowledge of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript is a bonus
Personal attributes
• Excellent interpersonal skills, including the ability to communicate articulately both verbally and in writing
• You are an analytic persona with the ability to transform data into actions.
• You are business savvy and can act cross-functionally within Fortum Consumer Solutions to deliver and scale best practices through collaboration and insights
• The corporate language is English so decent proficiency in this language is expected.
We offer you
This is an opportunity to be part of a transformation within one of Europe 's largest energy retail companies. The Conversion Rate Optimization Specialist is an essential role in our growing e-commerce team, part of an inspiring and open leadership culture. Your data-driven and customer-centric way of working will fundamentally change the way we sell and customers buy.
This is the start of your meaningful career journey at Fortum. We actively encourage job rotation and development activities across the company with open leadership as our guiding principle.
Interested?
Please send your application & CV via our recruitment system online.
When you apply for a job at Fortum Consumer Solutions, you are treated objectively. We do not evaluate candidates based on age, gender, nationality, and other irrelevant factors.
Fortum constantly works for a good and safe working environment and therefore has zero tolerance towards alcohol and drugs. Our preventive work means that alcohol and drug tests are carried out on an ongoing basis at our workplaces.
Finland: To be selected for the position, the applicant must go through background clearance and a health examination including drug testing.
