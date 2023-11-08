Control Systems / PLC / Model-Based Development
2023-11-08
We are expanding our team of skilled control systems engineers to strengthen our current services within control systems, data science, and AI. We are looking for you who want to be part of this journey!
Who are we?
Combine Control Systems is a leading supplier of high-quality engineering services within Data Science and AI, Software development, and Control Systems. We help our customers bring their products to the market on time, at a predictable cost, and high quality. We offer varied challenges at the bleeding edge of technology, an inspiring working environment, and enthusiastic colleagues. We are now looking to strengthen our capabilities within Control Systems and take on even more fun and challenging projects. We have offices in Lund, Gothenburg, and Linköping.
What can we offer?
Exciting assignments, within, for example, the automotive industry, Medtech, Energy, and Defense. The possibility of taking on projects together with, and learning from, our colleagues who are enthusiastic about control systems, Data Science, and AI. The flexibility and familiar atmosphere of a smaller company. Our employees describe their work as dynamic and highly mentally stimulating. They say that they appreciate the opportunity to work with new inspiring tasks and projects and expand their knowledge in a supportive and helpful way.
Which skills do you need to join the team?
We are looking for someone with experience in Controls Systems and PLC programming or Model-Based Development using Matlab/Simulink. We believe that you appreciate working within project teams. You like having fun and respect and trust your team as much as your knowledge.
• M.Sc. in engineering with a focus on one or more of the following disciplines: Control technology, mechatronics, electrical engineering, computer engineering, or engineering physics.
• A couple of years of experience in Control Systems Development
• PLC Programming in Siemens TIA Portal, Beckhoff TwinCAT, or B&R Automation Studio
• Professional speaking and writing skills in English
Good to have skills
• Matlab/Simulink
• AI and M
• EPICS Framework
• Professional speaking and writing skills in Swedish
If you want to be a part of this team, do not hesitate to apply!
Please reach out to the recruiting manager Simon or Emelie at HR for questions.
