Control system integrator
European Spallation Source Eric / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2024-06-05
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos European Spallation Source Eric i Lund
, Malmö
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
The European Spallation Source is one of the largest science and technology infrastructure projects being built today. The project includes the most powerful linear proton accelerator ever built, a five-tonne, helium-cooled tungsten target wheel, 15 state-of-the-art neutron instruments, a suite of laboratories, and a supercomputing data management and software development centre. In the context of its history and future as a scientific organisation, however, it is more than the sum of its parts. It is a brand-new Big Science organisation and we are building it from the ground up.
Come and build the future of Science with us!
About the role:
We are looking for a Control system integrator to join our Hardware & Integration Group. The group is responsible for the integration of all hardware in the ESS facility into the integrated control system. This includes a diverse flora of different systems ranging from PLC systems for water flow control to fast FPGA-based data acquisition systems, all integrated towards the Experimental Physics and Industrial Control System software framework.
You will be a part of a large and diverse control systems team with highly qualified, experienced and supportive colleagues working together during an intensive, developing commissioning phase. The team is divided into five work packages with great focus on dynamic collaboration, technical expertise and careful quality follow-ups. Together you will work to develop local control systems and integrate them with the epics framework.
In your role as Control System Integrator, your key responsibilities and tasks will include:
• Documenting and analyzing stakeholder and internal requirements.
• Collaborating on the creation of test and validation plans based on requirements.
• Designing control system solutions and preparing for technical reviews.
• Troubleshooting and optimizing the performance of existing solutions.
• Leading test and validation procedures for the designed solutions.
• Maintaining and supporting delivered systems.
• Engaging with ICS partners to define and document requirements for partner contributions.
• Monitoring ESS partner development activities.
• Reviewing and assessing designs and documents from ESS partner contributors.
• Participating in planning and reporting, including weekly progress updates, issue identification, and next steps reporting to work package managers.
• Providing technical support to work package and project managers.
These responsibilities are essential for the effective integration and operation of control systems within the organisation.
This is a full-time, permanent position based at the ESS Campus in Lund, Sweden.
About you:
We attach great importance to personality and attitude, so we're looking for a real team player: Someone who is sociable, has excellent communication skills, who likes to collaborate with different people and who is committed to helping this amazing project to realise its full potential. We need a hands-on self-starter who can work in a structured, organized, responsible, and above all, safe manner.
Key requirements for this role include:
• 2+ years of experience from work with Control system integration
• 3+ years of experience from integrating control systems preferably using EPICS but experience from industrial standards such as SCADA is a distinct advantage.
• Experience with embedded software development using C++, in particular low lever driver development
• Experience with MTCA is meriting
• Experience from radio frequency (RF) control systems for particle accelerators is highly meriting
• Experience from Big science projects, higher academic degree in related topic as well as knowledge and experience of quality assurance and verification of control systems would be a real advantage.
As a person you have excellent problem-solving and analytical skills and are curious and open to new challenges. Fluency in written and spoken English is a requirement, as it is the working language at ESS. Knowledge of Swedish language is advantageous.
For this role, we need someone who can start as soon as possible!
What can we offer?
Aside from the chance to work at truly unique big science project, you can also expect:
• An opportunity to contribute to the future discoveries within neutron science.
• A stunning, brand new workplace filled with innovative minds and brilliant people from across the globe.
• A challenging, innovative and stimulating work environment.
• Market competitive compensation that is individual and differentiated according to role, responsibilities, individual skills, abilities and achievements.
• 30 days of annual leave, as well as more than 10 days of public holiday and company days off or days with limited working hours.
• Monthly pension contributions on top of your salary.
• Flexible working arrangements and a real work-life balance.
• Interested? We sure hope so.
If you see yourself in what we're looking for, please provide your CV and motivation letter in English by clicking on "apply" and follow the instructions. Please be aware that we can only accept direct applications made via the ESS website.
The last day for receiving application is June 26 2024 - so submit your application as soon as soon as you can. Please quote the job reference number ESD-49633 in your application.
Certain roles at ESS require health and safety checks, which may be required in the final stages of the recruitment process.
For more information regarding the ESS recruitment process, please follow this link https://europeanspallationsource.se/ess-recruitment-process
or contact Sara Tenggren at sara.tenggren@ess.eu
. For further information regarding the position, please contact Karl Vestin at karl.vestin@ess.eu
For trade union information, please contact Unionen representative Mikael Johansson on Mikael.Johansson@ess.eu
or SACO/Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers representative Marc Kickulies at marc.kickulies@ess.eu
We look forward to receiving your application soon! Ersättning
Månadslön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare European Spallation Source Eric
, https://www.europeanspallationsource.se Arbetsplats
European Spallation Source Eric Jobbnummer
8731463