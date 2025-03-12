Contract Responsible AEW&C Support Solutions
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your role
In this critical role, you'll be responsible for managing and overseeing support contracts related to the operation of Airborne Early Warning (AEW) systems, ensuring seamless operations and optimal performance. Our contracts are a vital part of our customers capability to defend themselves and we are proud of being professional supplier and partner.
The Contract Responsible governs our contractual obligations towards the customer and ensures that all conditions are fulfilled in order to successfully deliver customer contracts on time and budget. To initiate, maintain and develop interpersonal relations, internally and with customers and partners, is an important ingredient in the job. The role is found in Saab's "Execute Business" process.
You will be part of an expanding international support team ensuring our customers can keep their people and their societies safe.
Your profile
We believe you have well-developed project management skills, complemented by commercial and business experience, preferably in an international setting. Strong negotiation skills, along with a sense of diplomacy, drive, and integrity, are also key traits in your character. Additionally, an interest in the technical aspects of the role is essential.
As with all managerial positions, it is crucial that you take initiative and effectively communicate expectations, conditions, and requirements to build strong teams and drive progress while ensuring sustained performance for everyone involved.
We expect you to hold a Bachelor's or Master's degree in a relevant field and/or relevant work experience, along with strong verbal and written communication skills in English. This position also requires both the ability and willingness to travel occasionally within Sweden and abroad. Experience in support contracts and/or the defense industry in a similar role is considered a merit, particularly if you have a background in translating customer needs and requirements into concrete functions and activities.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 25,500 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here. Ersättning
