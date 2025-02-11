Contract Manager to Beyond Gravity Linköping
2025-02-11
Challenge the Impossible
About Beyond Gravity
Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, Beyond Gravity is not your typical space company. We're a unique blend of agility, speed, and innovation, fusing a start-up mindset with decades of industry expertise and a track record of 100% mission success. Our dynamic team of over 1800 professionals, spread across 14 locations in seven countries, is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what is technically feasible. We're not just building crucial products for the satellites, launchers and semiconductor industry, we're helping to improve life on earth.
Your Crew
You will be a key player in our Contract and Legal team. You will work cross-functional and also have direct contact with our customers. Contract Management is of great importance to secure the financial and legal balance of the contract and is directly linked to the result of projects and Beyond Gravity. The team is led by Kristina, our manager, and together we challenge the impossible!
Your Mission
Secure the financial and legal balance of the contract.
Provide professional knowledge and support including educating stakeholders.
Build professional and cooperative relationships internally for successful results of our projects.
Your Story
At least 5 years experience in contract management, project management and/or business administration.
Preferably a Bachelor's degree in economics or engineering.
A background of working in industrial environment is meriting.
Strong relationship builder.
Proactive attitude and strong problem-solving abilities.
Ability to work effectively in cross-functional teams.
Fluent in Swedish and English, both written and spoken.
Why Beyond Gravity?
Work at a growing high-tech company with career opportunities both locally and internationally.
You will become part of a dedicated team with the ambition to innovate in the space industry.
In Linköping, we have a down-to-earth family culture, experienced and competent staff, and a diverse management team.
We offer a hybrid workplace with flexibility and independence, as well as work in our brand-new factory and new office with its own gym.
Are you ready for lift-off?
Our core values - Passionate, Together, and Curious - transform challenges into opportunities. Embark on a journey to transcend the ordinary with us. Propel your career to new heights by applying before 09/03/2025. We're actively reviewing candidates and will promptly select the ideal fit for our team.
For questions regarding the position, please contact: Kristina Alvtun | kristina.alvtun@beyondgravity.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact: Belinda Moore | extern.belinda.moore@beyondgravity.com
Applications by e-mail cannot be considered. We do not accept dossiers from recruitment agencies for this position.
