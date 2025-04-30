Contract Manager
We have a strong vision for how we want to interact with markets, partners, suppliers and society as we seek to build best-in-class procurement and contracting capability. We are strengthening our Contracts Team with a Contract Manager to work closely with our technical execution and procurement teams to achieve the best possible results in contract negotiation and risk management post award.
You will be across legal, commercial, technical and tactical aspects of our contracts, maintaining an overview, and be able to consider the perspectives of a wide range of stakeholders. You will have a systematic approach, working with confidence and foresight, whilst searching for the best solutions together in a team, respecting different attitudes, points of view and cultures.
Your role will be supportive of the contract management lead , you will work with procurement within the project, and plan, organize your work to meet the project deliveries.
You will be responsible for ensuring that corporate policies and contractual requirements within procurement are properly handled in the project.
You will be involved in the creation of the ITT for developments and the tendering award process thereafter managing contracts within the team through the execution lifecycle.
A suitable candidate will have he following :
Team worker who can achieve specific goals and objectives with a view to constant improvement.
Capable of working in a fast track and ever changing environment with self-initiative and corporate responsibility.
A degree in engineering, economics, law or equivalent
Enjoy working with contracts and contract content and have clear views as to the values and benefits of each clause. Legal related training is beneficial
The ability to find compromises with all relevant stakeholders in complex technical and legal matters
Excellent written and verbal communication in English
Responsibilities
Pre Award
Checking templates preparing contracts for RFI
Bid clarification and pre-award amendments to contract
Preparation of contract documents
Post-Award
Maintaining, and implementation of Contract Management Procedures
Review of contract terms and conditions
Monitor compliance with contract terms and conditions
Identifies and resolves the resolution of contract claims
Handover and close-out of contracts
Input to status reporting documents
Preparation and maintenance of registers, presentations, and correspondence, e.g. supporting in claims and change order procedures
Close-out
Performs contract close-out including
