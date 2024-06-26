Contingent Worker
2024-06-26
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Verification Engineer Steering Gear
Introduction
Within the department Deceleration & Steering we develop Brake- and Steering- systems for future car models and continuously improve our current models. We are now looking to outsource the verification of bought and in-house developed Software.
This assignment will involve collaboration both with internal and external partners and will require high communication and project lead skills. A high technical interest in both HW and SW is required.
Assignment and Scope
The purpose of Volvo Cars' Steering department is to create the best Steering system to the customer in Safety, Sustainability and Steering Feel.
The responsibility/ownership of verifying new software in all our vechicles will require high coordination/collaboration skills and very high understanding for the steering system and its impact on the rest of the car.
The Software that controls the steering gear is developed by supplier. In our newer vehicles we develop more and more functions in house.
The scope for this team is to own the complete testing from acceptance- to domain- testing for all our vehicles and softwares. It includes writing testcases, running and evaluating them. Both Manual and Automated test cases.
It also includes planning and distributing the work.
Duties and Responsibilities:
* Follow Test / Verification Plan
* Understand function and system requirements.
* Write test cases and DVMs according to requirements.
* Develop automated test cases.
* Maintain the requirement to test case traceability in requirement system.
* Generate test report and create fault reports.
* Log analysis.
* Prepare component rig, domain rig or vehicle for test.
* Verify PSCM diagnostic implementation.
* Compile documentation required for regulatory compliance with OBD II requirements as needed.
* Stay up to date with ZEV OBD regulations as defined by CARB and define strategy to comply.
* Support reviewing supplier fault-handling specification for existing projects.
* Support OBD homologation for PSCM.
* Support SUMS Work.
Required qualifications:
EU Driving licence
Education:
* Bachelor or equivalent documented education/experience. Ersättning
