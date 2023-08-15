Content Studios Manager to H&M Brand Development
2023-08-15
Company Description
We want to make it possible for everyone to look, feel and do good. We take pride in our history of making fashion accessible to everyone and our ambition is to always offer fashion and quality at a great price in a sustainable way.
Do you want to join H&M on a journey to develop our brand for the future? At H&M, we believe that a strong brand is a prerequisite for a healthy business. H&M Brand Development is a global function with the mission to build brand value that grows the business. We set and drive a holistic brand- and creative strategy and build an inspiring brand experience across all touchpoints and every interaction with consumers around the world. We create and steer brand building marketing. We set the frame and orchestrate the global marketing budget and brand calendar. We support the business with frameworks and tools to empower the regions and business units to grow our customer base.
Job Description
We are looking for an experienced manager to join and lead our Content Studios team where we create elevated fashion content for all media with a focus on online channels. This is a new team comprised of two sub teams focusing on content creation, curation and social media. As Content Studios Manager you are a key player for building a strong team while elevating our content, ensuring we have a strong brand voice in social media and that we can move with speed.
Your responsibilities also include, but are not limited to:
Secure the implementation of H&M brand direction in all content produced within the team
Create an environment that encourages creativity and problem solving
Participate in setting content strategies and KPI's and steer team towards delivering on them
Brief teams on new activations and/or strategies and support their execution by prioritizing and taking decisions
Build and nurture strategic third party relationships
Optimise annual budget, applying a cost conscious and entrepreneurial mindset
Be part of the Brand marketing leadership team
Qualifications
The ideal candidate is an experienced leader within the fashion industry with hands on experience from leading content production and a good understanding of editorial content and social media. You have the ability to navigate with confidence during uncertainty while combining efficiency with high level of execution. You are a confident leader, capable of setting new ways of working and adapting to the outside world in an agile way whilst creating phycological safety for your team members and nurturing a creative environment where people thrive.
We see that you have:
Bachelor's degree in marketing, communications or equivalent
Several years experience within a marketing leadership position within fashion
Understanding of brand building mechanics and fashion aesthetics
Documented track record of managing global fashion campaign productions successfully
Track record of leading with a strategic and visionary mindset, challenging status quo
Proven in-depth knowledge of the digital media landscape and optimizing content per channel
Experience of leading leaders is a plus
Additional Information
This is a full-time permanent position, starting as soon as possible and is based on-site in our Head Offices in Stockholm. If you have any questions, please contact Sandra Wanderoy at sandra.wanderoy@hm.com
If you feel that your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send your CV in English (no cover letter) latest the 30th of August. Due to GDPR we only accept applications through our career page.
We look forward to receiving your application!
H&M is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability or age.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Mäster Samuelsgatan 46a
106 38 STOCKHOLM
