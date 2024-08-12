Content Specialist
Why join Bannerflow?
Our mission is to accelerate creativity and collaboration for marketing teams, at scale and across channels. To deliver on this, we have defined five must-win battles that will guide us to success; People & Culture, Product-driven Revenue Growth, Successful International Expansion, Maintain & Grow our Commercial Journey, and Sustainable Tech Platform for the future.
Bannerflow is a high-growth company and one of Europe's most exciting SaaS companies. We build a Creative Management Platform that allows enterprise brands to create, publish, analyze, and optimize advertising in-house, at scale. As part of the Bannerflow team, you will get the opportunity to work with a creative, enabling, and premium close-based architecture. Our creative management platform serves more than 6 billion ads each month, viewed on 500 million unique devices all over the world.
About the role
Bannerflow is now seeking a talented Content Specialist with a strong background in writing for SEO to join our innovative marketing team. As a key player in our content creation efforts, you will be instrumental in driving our digital presence and enhancing our brand's engagement online with your content writing skills. If you have a knack for crafting compelling digital content and optimising it for search engines, we want you on our team!
Key Responsibilities:
Create and edit content for digital platforms including websites, blogs, ads, and email campaigns.
Apply SEO best practices, including keyword research, meta tags, and content optimization to enhance search rankings and engagement.
Monitor and adjust content based on SEO performance and KPIs.
Collaborate with the marketing team to produce persuasive copy aligned with campaign goals and brand voice.
Optimize existing content using performance metrics and SEO insights.
Stay current with industry trends and Google algorithm updates.
Work with designers and stakeholders to ensure consistent brand messaging.
Report regularly on content performance, including traffic, engagement, and conversions.
Requirements:
Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Communications, English, or related field.
5-10 years of copywriting experience.
5+ years of experience in SEO-driven content creation.
Strong writing, editing, and proofreading skills with expertise in SEO.
Familiarity with SEO tools (e.g., Google Analytics, SEMrush) and content management systems.
Ability to manage multiple projects and meet deadlines.
Strong organizational and analytical skills.
Journalistic experience is a plus, but not required.
English fluency is required; additional languages are a luxury.
Why join us?
We live alongside our values of Collaboration, Passion, and Challenge; with many events going on at Bannerflow such as Health Month, after works, inspiration sessions, workouts, and hackathons, there's something for everyone.
We are committed to building a diverse and inclusive team and welcome applications from candidates of all backgrounds, experiences, and abilities.
