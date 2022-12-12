Content & Contract Administrator
2022-12-12
Are you in the beginning of your career with a Degree within Business Administration, Economics, Finance or Procurement? As a part of Procurement Administration team at Essity you get the opportunity to start your career within purchasing, learning about the processes and developing further together with colleagues at Essity. At Essity we are dedicated to improving well-being through leading hygiene and health solutions. Working with Essity is not just a career; it is a chance to directly make the world a healthier, more hygienic, and safer place.
Do you want to make a difference every day?
So do we!
About the role
Procurement Operations at Essity are looking for a Content & Contract Administrator to be part of a regional team. The Content & Contract Administrator is acting as a fist point of contact for all questions and queries around procurement content management and administrating the procurement contract & content in all relevant system environments.
Together with the team you are responsible for setting up operational contracts and conducting periodic price list update to ensure an accurate and up-to-date system set up . You facilitate approvals from contract owner for price list enablement and support them with all terms & conditions updates in the system. Furthermore you are responsible for setting up, enabling and maintaining procurement content across relevant systems and performing required updates by conducting periodic reviews (esp. Ariba catalogues and portal content) .
In the position as Content & Contract Administrator you also contribute to Procurement Excellence providing insights to improve system efficiency and escalating supplier/system/process issues to the relevant procurement team as input for continuous improvement.
What you will do
Upload contracts in repository
Setup operational contracts in the system and conduct periodic price list update
Identify expiring contracts and review requests to terminate contracts
Maintain procurement content and perform required updates
Provide expertise to and verify with contract & content owner for strategy development
Who you are
Degree within Business Administration, Ecoomics Finance, Procurement or similar
Fluent in English
Experience within a similar position in a procurement environment is an advantage
Experience within Ariba and/or SAP is an advantage
You take responsibility for your tasks, take initiative, and get motivated by new challenges. You plan your activities in time and have a solution-oriented approach in your daily work. Furthermore, you enjoy working with administrative tasks and data where you have an analytical approach in everything you do. You are communicative and have the ability to create relationships in an efficient way with people on different levels in the organization.
Other
Please send in your application to us in English via our website at your earliest convenience but not later than deadline.
What We Can Offer You
At Essity, we believe everyone's learning and professional development is unique and want to empower employees to reach their full potential in a winning culture motivated by a powerful purpose.
Collaborative and Inclusive Culture | Empowering & Engaged Leaders | Working with Powerful Purpose & Sustainable Impact | Learning and Growing in your Career | Supporting Well-being & Sustainable Working Life | Life-changing Innovations | Competitive Total rewards
