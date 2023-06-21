Content & activation director
Volvo Business Services AB / Göteborg
Position Description
The choices we make today define the world we live in tomorrow. Climate change, population growth, digitalization and increasing urbanization are shifting the landscape and expectations on transport and infrastructure. In all our actions, we need to consider how to conduct business more responsibly and build the trust in the Volvo Group and its family of brands.
We are now looking forward to welcoming a creative, yet business minded leader to the Volvo Group Headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden to lead the content and activation team. In this role you will work with a wide variety of stakeholders and executives to position Volvo Group at the forefront in a transforming industry. You will also work with communication from the executive leadership team.
As the head of Content & activation you will lead a team of engaged creators with the responsibility for setting the narrative and the content strategy for Volvo Group. The role spans across strategic and operational topics with the overall purpose to ensure high quality, on-brand communication that moves the company towards our wanted position.
The director Content and Activation reports to to SVP Corporate Communication. Corporate communication is part of Group Communication, Volvo Group.
Main activities and responsibilities:
Shape and drive the Group narrative and communication agenda to drive wanted behaviours.
Establish a content strategy that takes all stakeholders into account
Activate and follow up in all channels
Responsible for the Newsdesk function
Support with expertise and coordination of communication planning, messages and activities for group-wide projects and initiatives
Lead the communication workstream in M&A, issues and crisis.
Drive senior leadership events
Develop ways of working for editorial collaboration between communicators within the Volvo Group and with external partners.
Take lead in the cross functional content collaboration: develop, evaluate, and continuously improve work processes and collaborations with our peers and stakeholders.
Develop and manage the budget and financial follow-up of the Content and Activation Team.
Lead, develop and engage the team.
Experience and Education
Extensive experience in the planning, production, and dissemination of editorial content
Extensive experience managing projects in a multi-market/language set up with several external and internal stakeholders. Experienced leader of global networks.
Knowledge and experience in working with global brands.
Background and experience working in an agile and iterative environment, proactively driving a change management agenda.
Proven knowledge in user journey mapping methodology.
Extensive experience from procurement of digital solutions as well as implementing global digital projects.
Experience working for a stock market company, knowing the rules and regulations related to that aspect.
A degree in journalism/marketing or other relevant education in marketing/digital marketing/digital experience.
Key competencies
You have a creative mindset and a passion for communications and marketing, and the ability to tell compelling stories
Extensive experience within marketing and communication
You are comfortable working with people at all levels and always make sure that you understand the need, preferences, and environment of the stakeholders.
You can lead in change and inspire others on the journey and have solid communication skills.
You have proven experience in relationship management and ability to influence key stakeholders, both business and technical.
You have a broad experience from working cross-functionally within a global organization
Digital at heart
Persistent and structured approach to secure implementation and long-term results but also a person who have the courage to challenge the status quo.
A bachelor 's degree in a relevant field and fluent in English
For more info please contact:
Jens Gustafsson, SVP Corporate Communication.
• 46 73 9028792jens.gustafsson@volvo.com
