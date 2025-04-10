Content Lead
About us:
Legora is working to empower lawyers and automate legal work. Our approach is to enable the lawyer of the future: a human-AI lawyer who's an order of magnitude more effective than a team of conventional legal professionals. The human-AI lawyer will iterate at the speed of their judgment, even in the most complex legal scenarios, and will out-smart and out-deliver the best pure AI system.
You are joining an early-stage scale-up with exceptional product-market fit that thousands of lawyers use daily at global institutions such as Bird&Bird, Mannheimer Swartling, and Avanza. Backed by $37M in funding from top investors like Benchmark, Redpoint, and Y Combinator, Legora is a group of exceptional engineers, lawyers, and doers. Here, you will have infinite room to grow and rethink how truly worthwhile work gets done.
The Role
As Content Lead at Legora, you'll own our content strategy and execution across channels, building a high-performing function that powers our GTM motion. From thought leadership to product storytelling, you'll help define how the world sees us.
What you'll do:
* Develop and execute a content strategy rooted in our Marketing Principles
* Build a content engine that supports the full customer journey
* Lead social media - starting with LinkedIn, expanding to X
* Establish creative capabilities across copy, design, video, and more
* Collaborate with GTM and Product to create high-impact content
Who you are:
* Experienced in building content functions at B2B SaaS companies
* Skilled in both strategy and hands-on content creation
* Strong writer with an eye for brand and storytelling
* Understands distribution and what drives engagement
