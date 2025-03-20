Consumer Analytics
2025-03-20
About the Role
At Instabee, the consumer is at the core of everything we do, and you will play a key role in understanding and enhancing the consumer experience. Your insights will shape how we approach consumer growth, loyalty, and feedback, ensuring we continuously improve our services.
As a champion for the consumer, you'll work closely with teams across the company to define and measure success. This role calls for a mix of analytical expertise, business acumen, and a deep curiosity about consumer behavior.
You won't just report on data; you will help drive smarter decisions that shape the consumer journey and improve how we serve millions of users.
What you'll be doing
Analyze consumer behavior and engagement to uncover insights and trends.
Develop and maintain KPIs related to consumer growth and experience.
Work with large datasets to find opportunities to improve acquisition, retention, and conversion.
Collaborate with Product, Tech, and Operations to test and launch consumer-facing initiatives.
Translate data into clear recommendations that enhance the customer journey.
Challenge how we do things today and explore new ways to understand and improve the consumer experience.
Support A/B testing and measure the impact of new strategies.
Present findings and actionable insights to stakeholders at various levels of the organization.
About You
You're passionate about creating great consumer experiences and curious about what drives people's behavior.
You possess a unique blend of analytical expertise and business acumen, enabling you to translate complex data into actionable strategies that drive real impact.
You thrive on testing and pioneering new approaches, pushing the boundaries of traditional consumer analytics.
You are not afraid to develop and implement novel tools and technologies to uncover deeper insights and solve challenging problems.
You are comfortable challenging the status quo, constantly seeking innovative ways to measure and improve the consumer journey.
What We're Looking For
A Bachelor's degree in a relevant field (e.g., engineering, IT, finance, economics, marketing, psychology).
2+ years of experience working with consumer data, such as segmentation, feedback, or behavior analysis.
Hands-on experience working with data tools like SQL, Python, Tableau, PowerBI, or similar.
Comfortable working with large datasets and performing data analysis.
Solid understanding of A/B testing and statistical methods.
Strong business sense and ability to translate data into actionable insights.
Experience collaborating across departments (e.g., tech, product, marketing).
Experience presenting findings to senior stakeholders.
Excellent communication skills in English.
If this is you then we can't wait to meet you!
What you'll get We can promise you that you will be challenged, develop your skills and have the opportunity to work with truly amazing and competent colleagues. If you like changes and want to set new processes and ways of working - this is the place for you! Of course, we have all the necessary and standard benefits in place, but in addition to this, we can also offer:
Sky-High Office: Modern and newly renovated with a 360-degree view around Stockholm.
Puppy Friendly: Bring your dog to work - we've got a whole floor for our furry friends!
Rooftop Fridays: Chill out at our Friday rooftop bar with the best views in town
Fun & Games: Ping pong, Shuffleboard, Foosball, and even a Karaoke Room for your leisure time.
Parental Pay for Six Months: Step away from work and provide the best care and love to your little one.
A Day Off on Your Birthday: We love to celebrate, so enjoy your birthday to the fullest with a day off each year!m for your leisure time.
Flexible Hours: Hybrid setup with working hours that adapt to your lifestyle.
Diversity and inclusion is very important to us and we are committed to creating an inclusive work environment. We want to be a workplace where everyone's perspectives and opinions are valued, and we are dedicated to creating opportunities for all employees to thrive and reach their full potential.
Get to know usIn 2022, Instabee was founded after combining Budbee and Instabox - two leading last-mile delivery companies with three consumer-facing brands: Budbee, Instabox, and Porterbuddy. Instabee serves millions of consumers across Europe with convenient deliveries and is on track to become the leading European e-commerce enabler. Always with the consumer at heart.
We're fast, both in terms of parcel delivery and when it comes to growing our business. So far our journey has taken us from Sweden to the rest of Scandinavia and parts of continental Europe, but we have no plans on stopping anytime soon. As we continue to expand, the complexity of Instabee grows in parallel. With that in mind, we're now looking for you to help us on the journey ahead.
