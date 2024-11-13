Consumable Sales Specialist
Cytiva Sweden AB / Sjukhusteknikerjobb / Uppsala Visa alla sjukhusteknikerjobb i Uppsala
2024-11-13
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cytiva Sweden AB i Uppsala
, Solna
, Umeå
eller i hela Sverige
Bring more to life.
Are you ready to accelerate your potential and make a real difference within life sciences, diagnostics and biotechnology? At Cytiva, one of Danaher's 15+ operating companies, our work saves lives-and we're all united by a shared commitment to innovate for tangible impact.
You'll thrive in a culture of belonging where you and your unique viewpoint matter. And by harnessing Danaher's system of continuous improvement, you help turn ideas into impact - innovating at the speed of life.
Working at Cytiva means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. With associates across 40+ countries, Cytiva is a place where every day is a learning opportunity - so you can grow your career and expand your skills in the long term.
The Consumable Sales Specialist for Cytiva is responsible managing and growing the Cytiva Discovery Consumables business to all segments within Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Iceland. Success in the role requires very active promotion of our products and solutions in the field, to end-users such as lab managers, bench scientists, group leaders and procurement. The Consumer Sales Specialist will be responsible for consumable product lines within the research area of protein purification and characterization (Western blotting), laboratory filtration, and nucleic acid purification and amplification while leveraging sales via our network of distributor partners.
This position is part of the Discovery Commercial team and will be fully remote. At Cytiva, our vision is, to advance future therapeutics from discovery to delivery.
What you will do:
Achieve sales targets and customer satisfaction by developing and maintaining high level knowledge of product portfolio while building customer relationships following key funding opportunities within key accounts. Lead sales negotiation and deal closure, interfacing with all key buying influencers such as direct users and decision makers
Create end user demand for both direct / indirect customers in the field, including driving and partnering with our distributors to promote Cytiva consumables. Promote solution selling by combining consumables in the customer workflow and find leads for related instruments
Develop long-term relationships with key internal stakeholders (Account Managers, Sales Specialists, Product Managers) within your region helping develop sales of the entire Cytiva portfolio.
Work closely with Zone Leaders and Channel Managers to identify key distributor needs and act as a customer advocate internally to align the business to those needs; monitor performance of distributor network within the territory and develop / implement action plans to achieve maximum revenue and margin impact; and attend regular distributor reviews, hold product and business presentations and provide training where requested.
Actively use CRM system (Salesforce.com) to ensure transparency and funnel management
Who you are:
Degree qualified and minimum two years commercial sales experience of working in the field of Life Sciences with knowledge of life sciences industry and marketplace trends
Demonstrated ability to analyze customer data and develop financially sound sales solutions. 2+ years of consultative sales experience
Proficiency in computer skills including Microsoft Office Suite products, CRM systems such as Salesforce, and QlikSense
Fluent English and Swedish/Danish language skills, written and verbal
Ability to travel (by car and plane) within the geographic region three days per week, including overnight stays as required Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cytiva Sweden AB
(org.nr 556108-1919)
Björkgatan 30 (visa karta
)
751 84 UPPSALA Arbetsplats
Cytiva Sverige AB Jobbnummer
9010436